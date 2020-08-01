Left Menu
Development News Edition

TNPL 2020 likely to be cancelled due to coronavirus crisis

The Tamil Nadu Premier League's (TNPL) fifth season looks "unlikely" to go ahead this year as coronavirus continues to rage.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 01-08-2020 12:48 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 12:48 IST
TNPL 2020 likely to be cancelled due to coronavirus crisis
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Tamil Nadu Premier League's (TNPL) fifth season looks "unlikely" to go ahead this year as coronavirus continues to rage. The TNPL 2020 was initially scheduled to be played from June 10 to July 12, but the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) had postponed the tournament in May, hoping to host it in the August-September window.

Meanwhile, India on Saturday reported 57,117 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. As per the data provided by the Health Ministry, Tamil Nadu is the second most worst affected state with a total of 57,968 active cases and 3,935 deaths. "We were initially looking at an August-September window, but it looks unlikely now. There seems to be no window to host the tournament, but we will take the final decision in the next couple of weeks," ESPNcricinfo quoted a TNCA official as saying.

Also, the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 is slated to start from September 19 in the UAE. Tamil Nadu's star players R Ashwin (Delhi Capitals), Dinesh Karthik (Kolkata Knight Riders), Vijay Shankar (Sunrisers Hyderabad), and M Vijay (Chennai Super Kings) will be out of India. "The IPL is going to happen now and after the players may return from the IPL, the Ranji Trophy season may begin, so there is no window," said the TNPL official.

In the fourth season of TNPL, Chepauk Super Gillies had defeated Dindigul Dragons in the final to lift the 2019 title. (ANI)

TRENDING

Aquaman 2 creators under pressure to remove Amber Heard, new release date revealed

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Will Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev reprise their role?

'Payment sent' - travel giant CWT pays $4.5 mln ransom to cyber criminals

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Home Minister Amit Shah, Shahnawaz Hussain extend greetings for Eid Al-Adha

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday extended his greetings on the occasion of Eid al-Adha. Greetings on the occasion of Eid al-Adha. May this day bring peace, harmony and prosperity in our society, read a tweet from the Union Home Min...

WCD min to organise online activities to sensitise people about importance of breastfeeding: Irani

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Saturday said the Women and Child Development Ministry through its field offices will organise online activities to sensitise citizens about the importance of breastfeeding. She made the announcement on the oc...

Salman Khan wishes 'Eid Mubarak' to fans with Covid twist

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has wished his fans on the prosperous occasion of Eid al-Adha in his own style but with a COVID-19 twist. Since the country is celebrating Eid amid COVID-19 restrictions, the actor made sure to inspire his fa...

Ukraine police kill man after hostage-taking, official says

A man who had taken a senior police officer hostage a week ago and then escaped was killed by police special forces in central Ukraine early on Saturday when he took a new hostage and exploded a grenade, a senior government official said. T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020