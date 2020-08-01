TNPL 2020 likely to be cancelled due to coronavirus crisis

The Tamil Nadu Premier League's (TNPL) fifth season looks "unlikely" to go ahead this year as coronavirus continues to rage. The TNPL 2020 was initially scheduled to be played from June 10 to July 12, but the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) had postponed the tournament in May, hoping to host it in the August-September window.

Meanwhile, India on Saturday reported 57,117 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. As per the data provided by the Health Ministry, Tamil Nadu is the second most worst affected state with a total of 57,968 active cases and 3,935 deaths. "We were initially looking at an August-September window, but it looks unlikely now. There seems to be no window to host the tournament, but we will take the final decision in the next couple of weeks," ESPNcricinfo quoted a TNCA official as saying.

Also, the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 is slated to start from September 19 in the UAE. Tamil Nadu's star players R Ashwin (Delhi Capitals), Dinesh Karthik (Kolkata Knight Riders), Vijay Shankar (Sunrisers Hyderabad), and M Vijay (Chennai Super Kings) will be out of India. "The IPL is going to happen now and after the players may return from the IPL, the Ranji Trophy season may begin, so there is no window," said the TNPL official.

In the fourth season of TNPL, Chepauk Super Gillies had defeated Dindigul Dragons in the final to lift the 2019 title. (ANI)