Left Menu
Development News Edition

Liam Livingstone excited after England call-up for Ireland series

England batsman Liam Livingstone seems pretty thrilled on being named in the ODI squad for the next two matches against Ireland.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2020 12:56 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 12:53 IST
Liam Livingstone excited after England call-up for Ireland series
England batsman Liam Livingstone. Image Credit: ANI

England batsman Liam Livingstone seems pretty thrilled on being named in the ODI squad for the next two matches against Ireland. England top-order batsman Joe Denly was on Friday ruled out of the remaining two ODIs against Ireland due to back spasms. England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) named Lancashire's Liam Livingstone as the replacement.

Livingstone has represented England in two T20Is and would make his ODI debut if selected in one of the final two matches with Ireland. Livingstone shared a picture of him holding a bat as he looked ready for the game after his name was announced in the squad. He captioned the post, "Let's go".

England won the opening game of the three-match series by six wickets at Rose Bowl on Thursday. The team will face Ireland in the second ODI on Saturday, August 1. (ANI)

TRENDING

Aquaman 2 creators under pressure to remove Amber Heard, new release date revealed

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Will Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev reprise their role?

'Payment sent' - travel giant CWT pays $4.5 mln ransom to cyber criminals

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Home Minister Amit Shah, Shahnawaz Hussain extend greetings for Eid Al-Adha

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday extended his greetings on the occasion of Eid al-Adha. Greetings on the occasion of Eid al-Adha. May this day bring peace, harmony and prosperity in our society, read a tweet from the Union Home Min...

WCD min to organise online activities to sensitise people about importance of breastfeeding: Irani

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Saturday said the Women and Child Development Ministry through its field offices will organise online activities to sensitise citizens about the importance of breastfeeding. She made the announcement on the oc...

Salman Khan wishes 'Eid Mubarak' to fans with Covid twist

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has wished his fans on the prosperous occasion of Eid al-Adha in his own style but with a COVID-19 twist. Since the country is celebrating Eid amid COVID-19 restrictions, the actor made sure to inspire his fa...

Ukraine police kill man after hostage-taking, official says

A man who had taken a senior police officer hostage a week ago and then escaped was killed by police special forces in central Ukraine early on Saturday when he took a new hostage and exploded a grenade, a senior government official said. T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020