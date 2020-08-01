Left Menu
Sam Billings credits IPL stint for improved batting against spin

England cricketer Sam Billings is confident that experience of playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) will help him pin his place in the England squad in the coming years.

ANI | London | Updated: 01-08-2020 15:26 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 15:26 IST
England cricketer Sam Billings. Image Credit: ANI

England cricketer Sam Billings is confident that experience of playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) will help him pin his place in the England squad in the coming years. The T20 World Cup slated to be played this year in Australia has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, and now it will go ahead next year either in India or Australia. Also, the 50 over World Cup in 2023 is scheduled to be held in India.

"I think that's something I can potentially offer compared to other players, benefitting from all the different franchise experiences I have had, but specifically the IPL and the relative success I have had on turning pitches in Chennai and Delhi," ESPNcricinfo quoted Billings as saying. The wicket-keeper batsman feels that experience of playing in the IPL for Chennai and Delhi has improved his game against spin and will help him cement his spot in the England side.

"I back my game against spin and it's definitely something I have got to continue to work hard on. [This] is arguably one of the toughest sports teams to get into as a fringe player at the moment," said Billings "All I can do is take my opportunities when they arise. Building towards the subcontinent, whether that's the one-day formats or the longer format as well, I think it's somewhere I could potentially do well," he added.

The IPL 2020 is slated to start from September 19 in the UAE, while next year, the tournament is likely to be played in its normal window (March-May). England are currently playing a three-match ODI series against Ireland. The Eoin Morgan led side won the first the game and will now lock horns with Ireland in the second ODI on Saturday. (ANI)

