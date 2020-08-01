Won't mind working under foreign coach: Francisco Bruto Da Costa

East Bengal newly appointed coach Francisco Bruto Da Costa has no problem in working under a foreign coach if the club decides to appoint one. The club had recently confirmed the signing of Goan coach and Francisco Bruto said that it was an 'honor' for him to join East Bengal.

Francisco Bruto asserted that for him it's not important whether the club play in Indian Super League or I-league. "East Bengal is a big club. For me, it is not important whether they play in ISL or I-League. That was never the question. East Bengal has achieved a lot over the years and they have a very rich history. It was an honour and privilege to join such a club especially in their centenary year," Goal.com quoted Da Costa as saying.

"If East Bengal management decides to bring a foreign coach I won't mind. My job has always been to contribute to the game and I will continue to do the best I can. My target is to make East Bengal successful," he added. Francisco Bruto has ample experience of working at the youth level. The Goan coach had previously worked with India Under 14, U17, and U19 teams. (ANI)