Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rugby-Late Hansen penalty sneaks Brumbies to win over Reds

The Brumbies had been kept scoreless in the second half until replacement hooker Connal McInerney crashed over from an attacking lineout in the 75th-minute. Hansen missed the sideline conversion but then calmly slotted the winning penalty from about 40 metres deep into extra time.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 01-08-2020 17:03 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 17:03 IST
Rugby-Late Hansen penalty sneaks Brumbies to win over Reds

ACT Brumbies' Mack Hansen kicked an 83rd-minute penalty to secure a 22-20 victory over the Queensland Reds in Canberra on Saturday and leave them unbeaten in Super Rugby AU. The Brumbies had been kept scoreless in the second half until replacement hooker Connal McInerney crashed over from an attacking lineout in the 75th-minute.

Hansen missed the sideline conversion but then calmly slotted the winning penalty from about 40 metres deep into extra time. Starting hooker Folau Fainga'a had scored two first-half tries for the home side, who were lucky to win the match after the Reds had dominated the second half.

The Brumbies are now the only unbeaten side in the Australian domestic competition, having won four games and moved to 18 points, seven ahead of the Reds. The Reds had not won in Canberra since 2014 and struggled to impose themselves in the first half as Fainga'a gave his side a 14-0 lead.

The Reds got on the scoreboard through a James O'Connor penalty but were unlucky not to have been closer when they had a try by Jordan Petaia ruled out following a television review of the tackle that sparked the 80-metre movement. Referee Nic Berry said Lukhan Salakaia-Loto's tackle on Brumbies winger Tom Wright, which caused the turnover in the Reds' 22-metre area, had been high and he overturned the try and instead issued a penalty to the Brumbies.

Flyhalf Bayley Kuenzle missed the attempt and his side went to halftime with a 14-3 lead. The Reds, however, raced out to a 20-14 lead 10 minutes into the second half with tries to loose forwards Harry Wilson and Angus Scott-Young and a penalty to O'Connor.

While the Reds dominated the rest of the half, the Brumbies engineered a tight finish when McInerney was driven over. Hansen missed the sideline conversion that would have given his side the lead but then held his nerve to ensure victory.

TRENDING

Aquaman 2 creators under pressure to remove Amber Heard, new release date revealed

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Will Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev reprise their role?

'Payment sent' - travel giant CWT pays $4.5 mln ransom to cyber criminals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

BJP leader P Manikyala Rao passes away due to COVID-19

Pydikondala Manikyala Rao, former minister and senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP passed away due to COVID-19 on Saturday, BJP Andhra Pradesh chief informed. As per Somu Veerraju, BJP state president, Manikyala Rao passed away ...

Thousands protest in Berlin against coronavirus restrictions

Thousands of protesters against German coronavirus restrictions converged Saturday in Berlin for a demonstration proclaiming the end of the pandemic has arrived just as authorities voice increasing concern about an upturn in new infections....

Probes ordered into Visakhapatnam crane mishap

The government has ordered two probes into the crane collapse at Hindustan Shipyard Limited in Visakhapatnam in which at least 11 people were killed on Saturday. Giving this information, Vizag District Collector Vinay Chand said that the ne...

Govt widens ambit of Rs 3 lakh cr MSME credit guarantee scheme

The government on Saturday widened the scope of the Rs 3-lakh crore MSME credit guarantee scheme by doubling the upper ceiling of loans outstanding to Rs 50 crore and including certain individual loans given to professionals like doctors, l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020