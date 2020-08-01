Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Bottas leads Hamilton in final British GP practice

Red Bull's Max Verstappen was best of the rest, 0.3 off the pace, with Canadian Lance Stroll fourth for Mercedes-powered Racing Point. McLaren's Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris were fifth and seventh rspectively with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc separating the pair in sixth.

Reuters | Updated: 01-08-2020 17:11 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 17:06 IST
Motor racing-Bottas leads Hamilton in final British GP practice
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Valtteri Bottas led six times world champion team mate Lewis Hamilton in a Mercedes one-two in a gusty final practice for the British Formula One Grand Prix on Saturday. The Finn, five points behind Hamilton after three races, put in a fastest time of one minute 25.873 seconds around an eerily quiet circuit with empty grandstands due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hamilton, chasing a record seventh home win on Sunday, was 0.138 slower with gusts of wind making life tricky. Red Bull's Max Verstappen was best of the rest, 0.3 off the pace, with Canadian Lance Stroll fourth for Mercedes-powered Racing Point.

McLaren's Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris were fifth and seventh rspectively with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc separating the pair in sixth. Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel was only 14th and reported something loose in the cockpit after the team changed the pedals on Friday.

Red Bull's Alex Albon, who crashed heavily on Friday, managed only nine laps and was 13th after mechanics worked to fix an electrical fault on his car. Nico Hulkenberg, standing in for Sergio Perez at Racing Point after the Mexican tested positive for the new coronavirus, was ninth on the timesheets.

TRENDING

Aquaman 2 creators under pressure to remove Amber Heard, new release date revealed

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Will Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev reprise their role?

'Payment sent' - travel giant CWT pays $4.5 mln ransom to cyber criminals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

BJP leader P Manikyala Rao passes away due to COVID-19

Pydikondala Manikyala Rao, former minister and senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party BJP passed away due to COVID-19 on Saturday, BJP Andhra Pradesh chief informed. As per Somu Veerraju, BJP state president, Manikyala Rao passed away ...

Thousands protest in Berlin against coronavirus restrictions

Thousands of protesters against German coronavirus restrictions converged Saturday in Berlin for a demonstration proclaiming the end of the pandemic has arrived just as authorities voice increasing concern about an upturn in new infections....

Probes ordered into Visakhapatnam crane mishap

The government has ordered two probes into the crane collapse at Hindustan Shipyard Limited in Visakhapatnam in which at least 11 people were killed on Saturday. Giving this information, Vizag District Collector Vinay Chand said that the ne...

Govt widens ambit of Rs 3 lakh cr MSME credit guarantee scheme

The government on Saturday widened the scope of the Rs 3-lakh crore MSME credit guarantee scheme by doubling the upper ceiling of loans outstanding to Rs 50 crore and including certain individual loans given to professionals like doctors, l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020