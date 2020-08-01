Left Menu
Ireland wins toss, batting first vs England in 2nd ODI

Ireland won the toss and will bat first again against England in the second one-day international on Saturday after losing the first by six wickets at the Rose Bowl. For England, medium-pacer Reece Topley is in for bowling allrounder Tom Curran. Ireland has lost the injured Barry McCarthy for the rest of the series, and picked medium-pacer Josh Little.

Sent in on Thursday, Ireland was 28-5 after 39 balls and was all out for 172 in the 45th over. England rushed to 174-4 in the 28th.

The pitch in the first match is being used and both sides have made one change. For England, medium-pacer Reece Topley is in for bowling allrounder Tom Curran.

Ireland has lost the injured Barry McCarthy for the rest of the series, and picked medium-pacer Josh Little. Lineups: England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, James Vince, Eoin Morgan (captain), Sam Billings, Tom Banton, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Saqib Mahmood.

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Gareth Delany, Andy Balbirnie (captain), Harry Tector, Kevin O'Brien, Lorcan Tucker, Curtis Campher, Simi Singh, Andy McBrine, Craig Young, Josh Little..

