Ireland wins toss, batting first vs England in 2nd ODI
Ireland won the toss and will bat first again against England in the second one-day international on Saturday after losing the first by six wickets at the Rose Bowl. For England, medium-pacer Reece Topley is in for bowling allrounder Tom Curran. Ireland has lost the injured Barry McCarthy for the rest of the series, and picked medium-pacer Josh Little.PTI | Southampton | Updated: 01-08-2020 18:42 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 18:42 IST
Ireland won the toss and will bat first again against England in the second one-day international on Saturday after losing the first by six wickets at the Rose Bowl. Sent in on Thursday, Ireland was 28-5 after 39 balls and was all out for 172 in the 45th over. England rushed to 174-4 in the 28th.
The pitch in the first match is being used and both sides have made one change. For England, medium-pacer Reece Topley is in for bowling allrounder Tom Curran.
Ireland has lost the injured Barry McCarthy for the rest of the series, and picked medium-pacer Josh Little. Lineups: England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, James Vince, Eoin Morgan (captain), Sam Billings, Tom Banton, Moeen Ali, David Willey, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley, Saqib Mahmood.
Ireland: Paul Stirling, Gareth Delany, Andy Balbirnie (captain), Harry Tector, Kevin O'Brien, Lorcan Tucker, Curtis Campher, Simi Singh, Andy McBrine, Craig Young, Josh Little..
ALSO READ
Moeen Ali named as England's vice-captain for Ireland ODI-series
On this day in 2017, Moeen Ali became 1st England spinner in 79 years to scalp Test hat-trick
Sam Billings relishes 'tough role' for prolonged England ODI run
Sam Billings credits IPL stint for improved batting against spin
Sam Billings banking on IPL experience to play 2023 World Cup in India