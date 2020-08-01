Phillies to work out following no new positive tests

Left Menu
The Miami Marlins, who have had 18 players and two staff members test positive, played the Phillies in a three-game series to open the season last weekend and neither team has played since.

The Phillies will resume staggered workouts at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia after COVID-19 testing showed no additional positive tests, the team announced Saturday morning. The Miami Marlins, who have had 18 players and two staff members test positive, played the Phillies in a three-game series to open the season last weekend and neither team has played since. There was fear the virus might spread throughout the Phillies clubhouse too, but thus far, just one member of the coaching staff and a member of the home clubhouse staff have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Phillies' scheduled series against the Toronto Blue Jays this weekend was postponed. The Blue Jays stayed in Washington, where they played the Nationals this weekend and will return to play Tuesday in Atlanta. When the Phillies will play again hasn't been announced. They are scheduled to open a three-game series at Miami on Tuesday, but New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone said earlier this week he was under the impression the Yankees and Phillies would face off Monday and Tuesday in New York -- the Yankees are scheduled off those days -- and then Wednesday and Thursday in Philadelphia.

That scenario would require moving New York's scheduled games Wednesday at Baltimore and Thursday at Tampa Bay to new dates or as part of a doubleheader. A four-game home-and-home series between the clubs was cancelled following the Marlins' outbreak.

--Field Level Media

