Telangana government allows resumption of training from August 5

The Telanagana government has allowed resumption of training in the state from August 5, clearing the way for country's top shuttlers to hit the courts after a long coronavirus-forced hiatus. India's top shuttlers including Olympic medallist P V Sindhu train under national coach P Gopichand in Hyderabad. The decision came after a meeting between state's top sports persons and the sports minister. The meeting was attended by former national cricket captain Mohammad Azharuddin, tennis ace Sania Mirza, doubles specialist N Sikki Reddy, Sumeeth Reddy, Telangana Olympic Association president Jayesh Ranjan and Telangana Badminton Association vice president V Chamundeswaranath.

"We had a meeting with the Talengana sports minister today. The government has allowed resumption of training from August 5, so I am really looking forward to hitting the court after such a long break. It has been almost four months that we haven't trained. It will take time to get back match fitness," B Sai Praneeth told PTI. Sindhu's father P V Ramana welcomed the announcement but maintained that protocols needed to be followed.

"We are very happy that the state government has allowed resumption of sports but we have to be very very careful about how we go about things. We have to properly follow the SOPs of the central and state government, so we will have to wait how it is being planned and what are the protocols," he said..