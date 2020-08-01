Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-British GP weekend 'can't get much worse', says Vettel

Ferrari's former winner Sebastian Vettel qualified only 10th for the British Grand Prix on Saturday, but the German was at least optimistic that his weekend could not get much worse. Team mate Charles Leclerc meanwhile put his car on the second row, in fourth place. "I had a lot of trouble finding the rhythm...I am relatively confident that tomorrow will be better," Vettel told Channel Four television.

Reuters | Updated: 01-08-2020 22:25 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 22:18 IST
Motor racing-British GP weekend 'can't get much worse', says Vettel
Vettel is leaving Ferrari at the end of the season, destination unknown, and he said it had not been an easy year so far. Image Credit: ANI

Ferrari's former winner Sebastian Vettel qualified only 10th for the British Grand Prix on Saturday, but the German was at least optimistic that his weekend could not get much worse. The four-times world champion with Red Bull, and two times winner at Silverstone including in 2018 with Ferrari, endured a frustrating Friday when he was sidelined by an intercooler problem and a change of pedals.

More problems surfaced in Saturday practice, and his final lap in qualifying was deleted because his car exceeded track limits. Teammate Charles Leclerc meanwhile put his car on the second row, in fourth place.

"I had a lot of trouble finding the rhythm...I am relatively confident that tomorrow will be better," Vettel told Channel Four television. "How much, I don't know. I can't promise anything, but it can't get much worse."

Vettel is leaving Ferrari at the end of the season, destination unknown, and he said it had not been an easy year so far. "Obviously now the races come very quick. So that can be a pain but can also be a blessing," he told Sky F1.

"The first (race) weekend was trouble, the second weekend didn't really happen. The third weekend was sort of the first smooth weekend, and now we're in trouble again. "So it's been a bit of a rough start, but you know, there's not much choice."

The German is 10th overall after three races with nine points, compared with Leclerc's 18. The pair collided on the opening lap of the second race in Austria, the Styrian Grand Prix, with both retirings.

TRENDING

Aquaman 2 creators under pressure to remove Amber Heard, new release date revealed

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

Lee Min Ho's TKEM dominates list of most-watched K-dramas; CLOY still among top 5

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Will Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev reprise their role?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Bhardwaj requests CBFC to find solutions after def ministry's letter to censor board on Army content

Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj on Saturday asked the Central Board of Film Certification to discuss possible guidelines with filmmakers after the Defence Ministry took strong objection to the depiction of armed forces personnel in some web shows...

Inquiry committee instituted to establish cause behind crane mishap: Rajnath

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed anguish at the loss of lives in Vizag due to the crane accident at the Hindustan Shipyard Limited HSL on Saturday, stating that a departmental enquiry committee had been instituted to establish the c...

Focus on inflation over growth at next policy review meet: Viral Acharya to RBI

Former RBI Deputy Governor Viral Acharya on Saturday said inflation is higher than expected and the rate-setting panel should respect its core mandate of controlling price rise at the next weeks policy review meet. The comments come even as...

Fear of rivers drives China to tame even Mekong river

As China perceives rivers as dangerous and wild natural systems that need to be tamed to be productive for mankind, the Beijing government constructed a dam on the Mekong river, thus, impacting the food and economic security of Cambodia, La...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020