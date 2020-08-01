Palermo Ladies Open will go on after player tests positive: WTA

Women's Tennis Association (WTA) on Saturday said the upcoming Palermo Ladies Open will go ahead as planned even after a player tested positive for the coronavirus. The WTA did not reveal the identity of the player but said she had pulled out and all those who may have been in close contact with her were being tested.

"A player has tested positive for COVID-19 at the 31st Palermo Ladies Open and has subsequently withdrawn from the tournament. The player is asymptomatic," WTA said in a statement. "Any individual who tests positive will remain in isolation until cleared by a physician per the established protocols, and will receive proper medical treatment. In addition, all those who may have been in close contact with the individual are undergoing testing per WTA protocols," it added.

Palermo Ladies Open is set to become the first women's tennis competition to start since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic in March after several exhibition events. The tournament will commence from Monday, August 3. (ANI)