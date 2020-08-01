Left Menu
Mamata congratulates East Bengal club on its centenary foundation day

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee congratulated the East Bengal club and its innumerable fans on its centenary foundation day on Saturday. Your glorious legacy is an envy for football clubs around the world,” Banerjee said in a tweet. Founded on this day in 1920, East Bengal went on to become one of the country's most successful football clubs.

