Left Menu
Development News Edition

Njoku rescinds trade request, stays with Browns

He managed just five catches for 41 yards and a touchdown in four games (one start) in a disappointing 2019 campaign, in which he missed time with a broken wrist and was a healthy scratch late in the season. Njoku said after the season he wasn't sure if he would be back, but the team picked up his fifth-year option for 2021.

Reuters | Updated: 02-08-2020 03:01 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 02:57 IST
Njoku rescinds trade request, stays with Browns
Rosenhaus' recent comment is much different than the one from July 3, when he declared that his client wanted out of Cleveland. Image Credit: Flickr

Tight end David Njoku wants to remain with the Cleveland Browns after all. Nearly one month after his agent Drew Rosenhaus asked for his client to be traded, Njoku took to social media to declare that he wants to stay with the Browns.

"I'm all in Cleveland. Time to work," Njoku posted Saturday on Twitter. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Saturday that Rosenhaus said that his client has had "some good meetings with the new Browns' organization including GM Andrew Berry and he has decided to give the team his full commitment right now and go from there."

Rosenhaus' recent comment is much different than the one from July 3, when he declared that his client wanted out of Cleveland. "It is in David's best interest to find a new team at this time," Rosenhaus told Schefter at the time.

Njoku, 24, is entering his fourth season since the Browns selected him with the 29th overall pick of the 2017 NFL Draft. He had 88 catches for 1,025 yards and eight touchdowns in 32 games (19 starts) through his first two seasons. He managed just five catches for 41 yards and a touchdown in four games (one start) in a disappointing 2019 campaign, in which he missed time with a broken wrist and was a healthy scratch late in the season.

Njoku said after the season he wasn't sure if he would be back, but the team picked up his fifth-year option for 2021. The option, worth $6 million, is guaranteed only for injury until next spring. Njoku has a base salary of $1.8 million for 2020. The Browns also made significant investments elsewhere at tight end this offseason, catering to new head coach Kevin Stefanski's preference to use multiple tight ends. They signed Austin Hooper to a four-year, $44 million contract and took Harrison Bryant out of Florida Atlantic in the fourth round in April.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's TKEM dominates list of most-watched K-dramas; CLOY still among top 5

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

Mi Band 5 India launch: Everything you need to know

Bharat Electronics gets new director of finance

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Congressional Democrats, White House still at impasse over coronavirus bill

The top Democrats in Congress are not close to a deal with the White House to pump more money into the U.S. economy to ease the coronavirus heavy toll, both sides said on Saturday, after an essential lifeline for millions of unemployed Amer...

Isaias weakens; may strengthen on path to virus-hit Florida

Isaias snapped trees and knocked out power as it blew through the Bahamas on Saturday and churned toward the Florida coast, threatening to complicate efforts to contain the coronavirus in places were cases are surging. Isaias weakened from ...

Pageau, Beauvillier lift Islanders past Panthers

Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Anthony Beauvillier scored to lift the New York Islanders to a 2-1 victory over the Florida Panthers on Saturday in the opener of a best-of-five Eastern Conference qualifying round series in Toronto. The seventh-seed...

Indore reports 107 new COVID-19 cases, tally reaches 7,555

With 107 new COVID-19 positive cases reported on Saturday, Indore has recorded 7,555 COVID-19 cases so far. According to the official data, three deaths have been reported here, taking the total deaths to 315.Total 1,671 samples were tested...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020