Lions put QB Stafford on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Detroit Lions put star quarterback Matthew Stafford on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday. The list was created for players who either test positive for COVID-19 or have been exposed to someone who has the virus. In either case, the team is required to place the player on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and that player is not counted on the active roster. Clubs are not required to divulge the reason.

Stafford can be activated off the reserve list once he receives medical clearance. He'll be required to pass NFL/NFL Players Association treatment and protocols. Stafford is the first starting quarterback in the league to be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. He's also the eighth member of the Lions, joining No. 1 WR Kenny Golladay and second-year tight end T.J. Hockenson among others.

Stafford played just eight games last season after suffering a back injury on the final drive of Detroit's 31-24 loss to Oakland on Nov. 3. Stafford was put on injured reserve on Dec. 17. Stafford had a streak of 136 straight regular-season starts snapped. Stafford passed for 2,499 yards with 19 touchdowns and five interceptions before the injury.

Stafford has passed for 41,025 yards with 256 touchdowns and 134 interceptions in 11 seasons since Detroit selected him with the top overall pick of the 2009 NFL Draft. --Field Level Media