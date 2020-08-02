Left Menu
Basketball-Liberty guard Ionescu suffers grade 3 sprain

Reuters | Updated: 02-08-2020 03:49 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 03:49 IST
New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu suffered an ankle sprain in Friday's game against the Atlanta Dream, the team said on Saturday. The highly-touted first overall WNBA draft pick was in just her third pro game when she rolled her ankle and had to be helped off the court in Bradenton, Florida, where the league is carrying out its coronavirus-shortened season in a quarantined setting away from fans.

"Sabrina Ionescu is still being evaluated by physicians. Next steps will be determined in the coming days," the Liberty said. It was not immediately clear how many games the 22-year-old would miss.

Ionescu, the only Division I player to record 2,000 career points, 1,000 rebounds and 1,000 assists, made a subdued start in New York's opener against the Seattle Storm a week ago, but scored 33 points during the Liberty’s loss to the Dallas Wings on Wednesday. "We will provide the best care for Sabrina," team owner Joe Tsai wrote on Twitter. "She will come back stronger."

