Cubs' Bryant (gastrointestinal) scratched vs. Pirates
Chicago third baseman Kris Bryant was scratched from Saturday night's lineup against the Pittsburgh Pirates due to gastrointestinal issues, according to the Cubs. The move was announced shortly before first pitch. Bryant is off to a slow start this season, batting just .120 (3-for-25) with no homers and 10 strikeouts in six games. David Bote replaced Bryant at third base. --Field Level MediaReuters | Updated: 02-08-2020 06:14 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 06:14 IST
--Field Level Media
