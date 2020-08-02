Left Menu
Development News Edition

England seal series against Ireland after 4-wicket win in 2nd ODI

England sealed the three-match ODI series against Ireland after winning the second game by four wickets here on Saturday.

ANI | Hampshire | Updated: 02-08-2020 08:33 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 08:33 IST
England seal series against Ireland after 4-wicket win in 2nd ODI
The third ODI will be played on August 4. (Photo/ ICC Twitter) . Image Credit: ANI

England sealed the three-match ODI series against Ireland after winning the second game by four wickets here on Saturday. England now enjoys a 2-0 lead in the series as they had won the first ODI by six wickets.

Chasing a target of 213 runs, England witnessed a poor start as Jason Roy gave away his wicket on the third ball of the innings. James Vince then joined opener Jonny Bairstow on the field. Both played a fast-paced inning, smashing regular boundaries and sixes.

Vince and Bairstow formed a 71-run partnership before the former was bowled by Curtis Campher in the ninth over. Vince's dismissal brought Tom Banton out on the field. However, their partnership did not last for too long as Campher struck again, taking the wicket of Banton (15). Whereas, after completing his half-century, Bairstow started playing furiously.

Bairstow scored 82 runs off just 41 deliveries before Joshua Little handed Ireland the much-needed breakthrough of the wicketkeeper-batsman. In his next over, Little clinched two wickets, Eoin Morgan and Moeen Ali, which reduced England to 137/6. Sam Billings and David Willey then took the charge of the chase and played cautiously to take their side over the line in the 33rd over.

Earlier, after opting to bat first, openers Gareth Delany and Paul Stirling failed to give a good start to their side as both were dismissed early in the innings. David Willey claimed the wickets of both openers. Andy Balbirnie also failed to leave a mark as he was caught behind off James Vince's delivery after scoring 15 runs. The visitors kept on losing wickets and were reduced to 91/6 by England by the end of 28th over.

However, Campher and Simi Singh came to the rescue for Ireland and took the side over the 150-run mark. The duo formed a 60-run partnership before Saqib Mahmood got hold of Singh (25). Andy McBrine then came out to bat and played brilliantly along with Campher. Both added 56 runs on the scoreboard, with Campher completing his half-century.

Campher played a knock of 68 runs before he was sent back to the pavilion by Mahmood in the 49th over. On the last bowl of the innings, McBrine too was dismissed after scoring 24 runs. The third ODI between England and Ireland will be played on August 4. (ANI)

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's TKEM dominates list of most-watched K-dramas; CLOY still among top 5

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

Mi Band 5 India launch: Everything you need to know

Bharat Electronics gets new director of finance

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Armies of India, China to hold Corps Commander-level talks at Moldo today

Armies of India and China will hold Corps Commander-level talks at Moldo on the Chinese side of Line of Actual Control today, said Indian Army sources. Armies of India and China to hold Corps Commander-level talks at Moldo on the Chinese si...

Lowry scores 33 as Raptors cruise past Lakers

Kyle Lowry had 33 points, 14 rebounds and six assists, leading the Toronto Raptors to a 107-92 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday at The Arena near Orlando. Lowry hit 5 of 9 3-pointers and 8 of 16 shots from the floor. OG Anuno...

Dodgers slug 4 homers, wallop Diamondbacks

The Los Angeles Dodgers powered up for four home runs, including a three-run shot from Chris Taylor, on their way to an 11-2 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday night in Phoenix. Edwin Rios and Matt Beatty made the most of their i...

Story, Kemp power Rockies past Padres

Trevor Story homered for the second straight game among two hits, Matt Kemp went long for the first time as a member of the Rockies, and host Colorado beat the San Diego Padres 6-1 in Denver on Saturday night. Kyle Freeland 2-0 tossed six s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020