Story, Kemp power Rockies past Padres

Trevor Story homered for the second straight game among two hits, Matt Kemp went long for the first time as a member of the Rockies, and host Colorado beat the San Diego Padres 6-1 in Denver on Saturday night. Kyle Freeland (2-0) tossed six shutout innings, Chris Owings had three hits and Charlie Blackmon had two for the Rockies, who have won six of their last seven.

Trent Grisham homered for one of only three hits by the Padres, who had their modest two-game winning streak snapped. Freeland struggled last year but has pitched well in his first two starts, posting a 1.50 ERA. Saturday he allowed just two hits and struck out four before leaving.

He retired 13 straight batters from the first through the fifth inning and didn't allow a runner past first base until Francisco Mejia led off the sixth with a double. After a walk, Freeland got Manny Machado to ground into an inning-ending double play to end his night. It was the 10th time in his career Freeland has gone at least six innings without allowing a run.

Colorado took the lead in the second and chased starter Joey Lucchesi. With one out, Garrett Hampson and Owings singled to put runners on the corners. Drew Butera hit a sacrifice fly to right to drive in the first run. Owings went to third on a single by David Dahl and scored on an errant pickoff throw to first by Lucchesi. After Story walked, Blackmon's single drove in Dahl from second and ended Lucchesi's night.

Lucchesi (0-1) allowed three runs on six hits in 1 2/3 innings. Kemp led off the third inning with a homer to right off reliever Cal Quantrill, and Story hit his fourth homer of the season in the fourth to make it 5-0. Owings drove in Kemp with a two-out single in the fifth inning.

Grisham led off the eighth inning with a home run to dead center off of reliever Yency Almonte. It was his third homer of the season. --Field Level Media