Lowry scores 33 as Raptors cruise past Lakers

Kyle Lowry had 33 points, 14 rebounds and six assists, leading the Toronto Raptors to a 107-92 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday at The Arena near Orlando. They haven't lost to Los Angeles since Nov. 30, 2014. Toronto (47-18) used a 10-0 run in the fourth quarter for 93-83 lead after a dunk by Anunoby and a 3-pointer by VanVleet with 4:52 left.

Reuters | Updated: 02-08-2020 08:59 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 08:59 IST
Lowry scores 33 as Raptors cruise past Lakers

Kyle Lowry had 33 points, 14 rebounds and six assists, leading the Toronto Raptors to a 107-92 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday at The Arena near Orlando. Lowry hit 5 of 9 3-pointers and 8 of 16 shots from the floor. OG Anunoby had 23 points, making 8 of 9 shots, and Pascal Siakam contributed 15 points and nine rebounds for the Raptors. Fred VanVleet had 13 points and 11 assists.

LeBron James led the Lakers with 20 points and 10 boards. Kyle Kuzma chipped in 16 points but Anthony Davis managed 14 points on 2-of-7 shooting. Dion Waiters added 12 points, while Alex Caruso finished with 11. The Raptors beat the Lakers for the 11th consecutive time. They haven't lost to Los Angeles since Nov. 30, 2014.

Toronto (47-18) used a 10-0 run in the fourth quarter for 93-83 lead after a dunk by Anunoby and a 3-pointer by VanVleet with 4:52 left. Los Angeles (50-15) sliced the margin to seven before Toronto pulled away. The Raptors opened the third quarter on a 22-6 surge for a 63-50 advantage after a bucket by Lowry at 4:36. The Lakers cut the gap to six on two occasions but a 3-pointer by VanVleet put the Raptors up 70-61 with 1:51 remaining in the third.

A 9-2 run sparked by Kuzma's 3-pointer and a basket inside by James pulled the Lakers within 72-70 heading into the fourth quarter. The Lakers trailed by as much as 13 in the first half before rallying for a 44-41 lead at the break. Both clubs struggled offensively in the first half. Los Angeles shot 39 percent to 35.7 percent for Toronto from the floor. The Lakers managed 4 of 18 on 3-point attempts compared to 5 of 19 for the Raptors in the first half.

Overall, the Raptors converted 42 percent of their shots to 35.8 percent for the Lakers. Toronto made 14 of 34 3-pointers, while Los Angeles hit 25.6 percent. --Field Level Media

