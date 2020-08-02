FA Cup final: Aubameyang's brace helps Arsenal defeat Chelsea
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice to hand Arsenal a 2-1 win in the FA Cup final against Chelsea here on Saturday.ANI | London | Updated: 02-08-2020 09:11 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 09:11 IST
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice to hand Arsenal a 2-1 win in the FA Cup final against Chelsea here on Saturday. With this win, Arsenal extended their remarkable record in the FA Cup by winning it for the 14th time. The Mikel Arteta-led side also sealed Europa League football for next season after coming from behind to seal a dramatic win.
During the match, Chelsea did not take much time to open the scoring as Christian Pulisic netted a brilliant goal in the fifth minute. However, Arsenal were awarded a penalty in the 28th minute and Aubameyang made no mistake to level the scores. Aubameyang added another goal to Arsenal's tally in the second half which sealed the victory for the club in the decider.
Earlier in the semi-finals, Arsenal had defeated Manchester City by 2-0 to book their spot in the final. (ANI)
