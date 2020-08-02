Jets lose Scheifele to leg injury early vs. Flames

Winnipeg Jets top-line center Mark Scheifele suffered a leg injury in his team's qualifying round game against the Calgary Flames on Saturday. Less than six minutes into the clash in Edmonton, Scheifele tried to avoid a check from Matthew Tkachuk, and it appeared Tkachuk's skate accidentally clipped his calf or Achilles tendon.

Scheifele, who tied for the team lead in points during the regular season, had to be helped off the ice and to the dressing room. The team announced in the second period that Scheifele would not return.

No penalty was called on the play, but Tkachuk fought Blake Wheeler shortly after. Entering the game, Scheifele had collected 26 points in 27 career Stanley Cup playoff games.

--Field Level Media