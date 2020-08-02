Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jets lose Scheifele to leg injury early vs. Flames

Winnipeg Jets top-line center Mark Scheifele suffered a leg injury in his team's qualifying round game against the Calgary Flames on Saturday. The team announced in the second period that Scheifele would not return. No penalty was called on the play, but Tkachuk fought Blake Wheeler shortly after.

Reuters | Updated: 02-08-2020 10:14 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 10:14 IST
Jets lose Scheifele to leg injury early vs. Flames

Winnipeg Jets top-line center Mark Scheifele suffered a leg injury in his team's qualifying round game against the Calgary Flames on Saturday. Less than six minutes into the clash in Edmonton, Scheifele tried to avoid a check from Matthew Tkachuk, and it appeared Tkachuk's skate accidentally clipped his calf or Achilles tendon.

Scheifele, who tied for the team lead in points during the regular season, had to be helped off the ice and to the dressing room. The team announced in the second period that Scheifele would not return.

No penalty was called on the play, but Tkachuk fought Blake Wheeler shortly after. Entering the game, Scheifele had collected 26 points in 27 career Stanley Cup playoff games.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's TKEM dominates list of most-watched K-dramas; CLOY still among top 5

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

Mi Band 5 India launch: Everything you need to know

Bharat Electronics gets new director of finance

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Virtual school: Teachers want to improve but training varies

After a rocky transition to distance learning last spring, Georgia teacher Aimee Rodriguez Webb is determined to do better this fall. She bought a dry-erase board and a special camera to display worksheets, and she set up her dining room to...

Kejriwal asks Punjab govt to hand over illicit liquor tragedy case to CBI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday asked the Punjab government to hand over the hooch tragedy case to the Central Bureau of Investigation CBI for investigation. The Chief Minister alleged that none of the illicit liquor cases fr...

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule poised for Sunday return; NASA launches new rover to search for signs of past Martian life

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.NASA astronauts riding SpaceX capsule poised for Sunday returnThe two NASA astronauts who rode to the International Space Station aboard SpaceXs new Crew Dragon are heading home for a Su...

Solano, Giants surge past Rangers

Donovan Solano broke a tie with a two-run single in the third inning, and seven pitchers combined to limit the Texas Rangers to one run over the final eight frames Saturday night as the San Francisco Giants made it two straight in their int...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020