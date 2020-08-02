Left Menu
Development News Edition

NHL roundup: Petry, Habs upend Penguins in OT

Jeff Petry scored at 13:57 of overtime as the Montreal Canadiens opened their qualifying series with an upset win over the Pittsburgh Penguins in Toronto on Saturday night.

Reuters | Updated: 02-08-2020 11:20 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 11:15 IST
NHL roundup: Petry, Habs upend Penguins in OT
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Jeff Petry scored at 13:57 of overtime as the Montreal Canadiens opened their qualifying series with an upset win over the Pittsburgh Penguins in Toronto on Saturday night. Brendan Gallagher's centering pass was deflected toward the high slot. Petry's shot from above the right hash marks sailed past Penguins goaltender Matt Murray.

Montreal blew an early two-goal lead after Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Nick Suzuki scored in the first. Carey Price finished with 39 saves for the Canadiens. Sidney Crosby and Bryan Rust scored in the second period for Pittsburgh. Murray finished with 32 saves, after he wasn't announced as the starter until earlier Saturday. Pittsburgh's Conor Sheary missed the net with a wide shot on a penalty shot with 3:03 left in regulation after he got hooked by Petry during a breakaway. It was Montreal's turn at 6:46 of overtime, as Jonathan Drouin had the puck roll off his stick after he was awarded a penalty shot.

Blackhawks 6, Oilers 4 Dominik Kubalik tallied two power-play goals and three assists, and Jonathan Toews had two goals as Chicago defeated Edmonton in the opener of a best-of-five qualifying round in Edmonton.

Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford stopped 25 of 29 shots, helping Chicago withstand a late Oilers rush after the Blackhawks raced to a 4-1 lead through 20 minutes. Connor McDavid finished with a goal and three assists to lead the Oilers. Leon Draisaitl had a goal and an assist.

Flames 4, Jets 1 A dominating special-teams performance, led by second-period power-play goals from Johnny Gaudreau and Mikael Backlund, helped Calgary beat Winnipeg in the opener of a best-of-five Western Conference qualifying round series in Edmonton.

Tobias Rieder added a short-handed marker in the middle frame for the Flames, who received a 17-save performance from goaltender Cam Talbot. Game 2 of the series will be Monday. The Jets lost not only the series opener but also a pair of key players due to injury. Top-line center Mark Scheifele left the game before the six-minute mark after his leg appeared to be clipped by the skate of Matthew Tkachuk near the boards while the Flames forward was attempting a body check. Sniper Patrik Laine left midway through the third period due to an apparent injury to his right hand or wrist.

Islanders 2, Panthers 1 Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Anthony Beauvillier scored to lift New York to a victory over Florida in the opener of a best-of-five Eastern Conference qualifying round series in Toronto.

The seventh-seeded Islanders lost their final seven games (0-3-4) before the regular season was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic on March 12. They will attempt to take a commanding series lead on Tuesday in Game 2 of the series. Semyon Varlamov made 27 saves to secure his first postseason win since April 26, 2014.

Hurricanes 3, Rangers 2 Jaccob Slavin scored barely a minute into the game, and Carolina went on to defeat New York in the opener of the best-of-five qualifying round in Toronto.

Hurricanes goalie Petr Mrazek made 24 saves in the first postseason meeting between the franchises. Sebastian Aho and Martin Necas also provided goals for Carolina. Aho and Slavin each had an assist.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's TKEM dominates list of most-watched K-dramas; CLOY still among top 5

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

Mi Band 5 India launch: Everything you need to know

Bharat Electronics gets new director of finance

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

UP Governor, Deputy CM condole demise of Minister Kamal Rani

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel conveyed condolences to the family of State Cabinet Minister Kamal Rani Varun who passed away this morning due to COVID-19. The sudden death of Kamal Rani is shocking. She was very active during her st...

Nath to host 'Hanuman Chalisa' recital on Ayodhya event eve

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath will host a recital of Hanuman Chalisa at his residence here on Tuesday, a day before the ground-breaking ceremony for Ram temple construction in Ayodhya. All COVID-19 protocols will be strictly foll...

UP Cabinet minister Kamal Rani dies due to COVID-19

UPs Cabinet minister for Technical Education Kamal Rani Varun succumbed to COVID-19 on Sunday at the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences here. Kamal Rani is the first minister in Uttar Pradesh to die after contracting c...

Focusing on localisation to de-risk biz from supply chain challenges, forex fluctuations: Toyota

Toyota Kirloskar Motor TKM is looking at enhancing localisation of its products as well as technologies as it aims to de-risk its business from foreign exchange fluctuations as well supply chain challenges, according to a senior company off...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020