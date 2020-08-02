Left Menu
Development News Edition

Antwerp wins Belgian Cup as soccer resumes in Belgium

Winger Lior Refaelov scored the winning goal against his former club as Royal Antwerp beat Club Brugge 1-0 in the Belgian Cup final in the country's first competitive game since March. The match at the King Baudouin stadium on Saturday was played without fans because of the coronavirus pandemic. Antwerp put on an excellent defensive display to secure its third Belgian Cup and deny Club Brugge a domestic double.

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 02-08-2020 11:21 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 11:21 IST
Antwerp wins Belgian Cup as soccer resumes in Belgium

Winger Lior Refaelov scored the winning goal against his former club as Royal Antwerp beat Club Brugge 1-0 in the Belgian Cup final in the country's first competitive game since March. The match at the King Baudouin stadium on Saturday was played without fans because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Antwerp put on an excellent defensive display to secure its third Belgian Cup and deny Club Brugge a domestic double. Brugge was awarded a 16th Belgian title following the soccer league's decision to stop the season. The final was initially set for March but was postponed because of the pandemic. The rescheduled game was under threat this week because of a new surge of infections in the Antwerp province. Soccer authorities confirmed Thursday that the final would go ahead.

Brugge monopolised possession but struggled to find gaps in Antwerp's defense. The Belgian champions started as favorites as Antwerp played without several experienced players who left the club after their contracts expired. On the backfoot from the start, Antwerp was dangerous on the counter-attack as striker Dieumerci Mbokani and Simen Juklerod tested Brugge goalkeeper Simon Mignolet twice within the first 15 minutes.

It was another counter-attack in the 25th minute that broke the deadlock after Brugge gave away possession near midfield. Down the left side, Lamkel Ze found Juklerod, who raced into the box and crossed for Refaelov to send the ball into the net. Refaelov played seven seasons with Brugge before joining Antwerp two years ago.

Brugge created its first chance in the 65th minute, only for Antwerp goalkeeper Davor Matijaš to deny Youssouph Badji's header with a spectacular diving save. Antwerp's players looked tired toward the end as Brugge pushed harder but could not equalise. Belgium, a country with 11.5 million inhabitants, has been hard hit by the virus with nearly 69,000 confirmed cases, including 9,841 deaths. AP SSC SSC

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's TKEM dominates list of most-watched K-dramas; CLOY still among top 5

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

Mi Band 5 India launch: Everything you need to know

Bharat Electronics gets new director of finance

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

UP Governor, Deputy CM condole demise of Minister Kamal Rani

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel conveyed condolences to the family of State Cabinet Minister Kamal Rani Varun who passed away this morning due to COVID-19. The sudden death of Kamal Rani is shocking. She was very active during her st...

Nath to host 'Hanuman Chalisa' recital on Ayodhya event eve

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath will host a recital of Hanuman Chalisa at his residence here on Tuesday, a day before the ground-breaking ceremony for Ram temple construction in Ayodhya. All COVID-19 protocols will be strictly foll...

UP Cabinet minister Kamal Rani dies due to COVID-19

UPs Cabinet minister for Technical Education Kamal Rani Varun succumbed to COVID-19 on Sunday at the Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences here. Kamal Rani is the first minister in Uttar Pradesh to die after contracting c...

Focusing on localisation to de-risk biz from supply chain challenges, forex fluctuations: Toyota

Toyota Kirloskar Motor TKM is looking at enhancing localisation of its products as well as technologies as it aims to de-risk its business from foreign exchange fluctuations as well supply chain challenges, according to a senior company off...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020