Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cubs' Lester looks to stay hot vs. Pirates

The veteran left-hander will attempt to follow his strong debut with another solid showing when the Chicago Cubs host the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday and look to finish off a sweep of the three-game series. Lester, 36, was pulled after five innings and 76 pitches in the start against the Cincinnati Reds on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 02-08-2020 14:11 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 14:00 IST
Cubs' Lester looks to stay hot vs. Pirates
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@cachorros)

Jon Lester didn't even allow a hit in his first outing of the season. The veteran left-hander will attempt to follow his strong debut with another solid showing when the Chicago Cubs host the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday and look to finish off a sweep of the three-game series.

Lester, 36, was pulled after five innings and 76 pitches in the start against the Cincinnati Reds on Monday. He struck out one, walked one and hit a batter and departed with a 7-0 lead. Chicago eventually won 8-7. Avoiding distractions is part of the quest for Lester, who is in his 15th big-league season.

Obviously, he has never played baseball during a pandemic before, but he feels he and his teammates are handling the coronavirus situation well. "All that we can really do is worry about the Chicago Cubs," Lester told reporters. "Guys around here, if you see somebody without a mask on walking around the clubhouse, guys point it out. So I think we're all accountable to each other, and that's a good thing. And hopefully we can continue to do that."

Lester went 3-0 with a 3.16 ERA in five starts against the Pirates last season to continue a pattern of success. He is 12-6 with a 3.18 ERA in 23 career starts versus Pittsburgh. Lester has easily handled right fielder Gregory Polanco (2-for-16, eight strikeouts) but has struggled with second baseman Adam Frazier (6-for-11, two doubles).

The Cubs hit four total homers while winning the first two games of the series. Ian Happ and Javier Baez hit solo homers, and Kyle Schwarber smacked a two-run blast as Chicago recorded a 4-3 win on Saturday for its fifth victory in the past six games. Chicago third baseman Kris Bryant was scratched from the lineup shortly before Saturday's game due to gastrointestinal issues, and he appears doubtful at best for the series finale.

"Got to run through standard protocols, just making sure with everything we got going on that he's feeling alright," Cubs manager David Ross said after Saturday's game. "We'll get him tested (for COVID-19) just as a precaution tomorrow morning." The Pirates have lost three straight games but are receiving unexpected power from third baseman Colin Moran. He slugged a two-run homer in the ninth inning on Saturday to take over the major league homer lead with five.

Pittsburgh added another run later in the frame but fell short of recovering from a 4-0 deficit. "This group doesn't quit," Pirates manager Derek Shelton told reporters afterward. "We continue to have good (at-bats) and have a chance to win the game late."

Left-hander Steven Brault will be on the mound for Pittsburgh. He worked two innings against the Milwaukee Brewers in his season debut on Monday but didn't return after a rain delay. He gave up one hit, two walks and struck out one. Brault is expected to pitch three innings on Sunday with right-hander Chad Kuhl then entering as the replacement.

Brault has struggled against the Cubs, serving up 10 homers in 38 1/3 innings over 14 appearances (five starts). He is 0-2 with an 8.22 ERA. Brault is 0-1 with a 10.29 ERA in nine appearances (three starts) at Wrigley Field. Bryant (8-for-16) and catcher Willson Contreras (5-for-11) each have smacked two homers off the 28-year-old.

"Haven't had quite as much success," Brault told reporters of facing the Cubs. "Ready to take them on and keep working." Pittsburgh had two pitchers leave Saturday's game due to injuries -- starter Mitch Keller (left side discomfort) and fellow right-hander Michael Feliz (right forearm discomfort).

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's TKEM dominates list of most-watched K-dramas; CLOY still among top 5

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

Mi Band 5 India launch: Everything you need to know

Bharat Electronics gets new director of finance

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Storm Isaias churns close to Florida's east coast

Isais, downgraded from a hurricane but still a powerful tropical storm, churned close to Florida on Sunday, set to brush the states east coast with strong winds and potential coastal flooding.By 5 a.m. 0900 GMT, Tropical Storm Isaias was ab...

Release of water by Nepal inundates 61 villages in Bahraich

Over 60 villages in the Bahraich district here have been inundated following the release of water by Nepal from its three barrages into rivers, a district administration official said on Sunday. The release of water has affected over 1.50 l...

Athletics-Lyles says Coleman must be more responsible after missed tests

World 200 metres champion Noah Lyles has said fellow American sprinter Christian Coleman must show more responsibility after he was provisionally suspended for breaching whereabouts rules. Coleman, the 100m world champion, narrowly escaped ...

Rama's ideas were secular in origin, Naidu says quoting Vedic scholar ahead of temple 'bhoomi pujan'

Ahead of bhoomi pujan of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said on Sunday that through this historic event the country is bringing the glory of the past alive and enshrining the values cherished by its people. On a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020