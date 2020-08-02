Soccer-Stuttgart ready to part with top scorer Gonzalez at right price

VfB Stuttgart are ready to part ways with their top scorer Nicolas Gonzalez as long as the price is right, the club's sports director Sven Mislintat said on Sunday. The 22-year-old Argentina international scored 14 goals and delivered seven assists in 27 second division games last season to help Stuttgart return to the Bundesliga.

"Everyone needs revenues during the time of the coronavirus," Mislintat told Sport1 broadcaster. "If someone comes today and offers us an amount that would be irresponsible to turn down at the current time then we sell and either develop or bring in a replacement."

Gonzalez, who joined Stuttgart in 2018 on a five-year contract, said last month he had informed the club of his desire to leave. Several Premier League clubs are reportedly interested in the striker.

"We obviously are aware of the speculation regarding Nicolas Gonzalez," Mislintat said. "We do see the possibility that someone will offer us enough money so that we are forced to consider a sale." "But what is important is that Nico still has three years on his contract and no buy-out clause. That simply means that anything will have to come through us and at the end it will be our decision."