Zero new positive tests for Marlins, Phillies

The Miami Marlins and Philadelphia Phillies both had zero new positive results in their latest round of COVID-19 testing. The Phillies issued a news release confirming the information Sunday, while multiple outlets reported the Marlins' results.

The Phillies are scheduled to resume their season on Monday as they start a two-game series in New York against the Yankees. Starting Tuesday, the Marlins are slated to play four games in three days against the Orioles in Baltimore.

The Phillies and Marlins have both been idle since their season-opening three-game series in Philadelphia, where Miami won two of three from July 24-26. Since then, the Marlins have had 18 players and two staff members test positive for the coronavirus. One member of the Phillies' coaching staff and a member of their home clubhouse staff also tested positive.