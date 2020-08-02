Left Menu
Development News Edition

IPL GC Meet: Final on Nov 10, Chinese sponsors intact, COVID replacements allowed

The Indian Premier League's Governing Council on Sunday decided to retain all its sponsors, including Chinese mobile company VIVO and approved COVID-19 replacements in the event to be held in UAE this year. The final will be played on November 10 as it enters the Diwali week making it lucrative for the broadcasters," the IPL GC member said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2020 21:10 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 21:03 IST
IPL GC Meet: Final on Nov 10, Chinese sponsors intact, COVID replacements allowed
IPL logo Image Credit: ANI

The Indian Premier League's Governing Council on Sunday decided to retain all its sponsors, including Chinese mobile company VIVO and approved COVID-19 replacements in the event to be held in UAE this year. The tournament will be played from September 19 to November 10, the IPL GC decided after a virtual meeting on Sunday. "All I can say is that all our sponsors are with us. Hopefully, you can read between the lines," an IPL GC member told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

Chinese sponsorship became a bone of contention after the clashes between the Indian and Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh in June. The BCCI had promised to review the deals in the aftermath of the violent showdown. In another major decision, the IPL GC also approved the women's IPL, a development that was first reported by PTI after speaking to BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Sunday.

Forced out of India due to the rising COVID-19 case count here, the IPL will allow unlimited COVID-19 replacements considering the delicate health safety situation across the globe. "We expect the Home and External Affairs Ministry to give us necessary approvals within another week. The final will be played on November 10 as it enters the Diwali week making it lucrative for the broadcasters," the IPL GC member said. That the sponsorship deals will remain unaffected was reported by PTI on Saturday. It would have been difficult to get new sponsors for the Board at a short notice given the current financially difficult climate.

It is expected that the squad strength in terms of playing members will be 24 the eight franchises. "Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) is still being prepared but there would be any number of COVID replacements this year.

"Also the BCCI has received presentations from a DUBAI based group on creating a medical facility in the UAE. The BCCI is also in talks with the Tata Group for creating a bio-bubble," he said.

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's TKEM dominates list of most-watched K-dramas; CLOY still among top 5

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

Mi Band 5 India launch: Everything you need to know

Bharat Electronics gets new director of finance

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Ireland pacer reprimanded for using 'inappropriate' language against Bairstow

Ireland fast bowler Josh Little has been reprimanded for using inappropriate language against Jonny Bairstow during the second ODI against England in Southampton. Little breached Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player...

Himachal Pradesh: Seven new COVID-19 cases reported in Kangra

As many as seven people including, Army, Navy personnel and civilians tested positive for COVID-19 in the Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday, Rakesh Prajapati, Deputy Commissioner of Kangra said. He also said that a total of five...

Maha: 4 dead, 1 injured as truck hits car in Buldhana

Four persons were killed and oneseriously injured on Sunday evening after a container truckhit their car on national highway 6 in Maharashtras Buldhana,police saidThe car was going towards Akola when a container truckheading towards Khamgao...

Heavy rains forecast in Kerala this week; Low pressure likely in Bay of Bengal

Several parts of Kerala received rains on Sunday under the influence of the South West monsoon as the Met office forecast heavy showers over the next few days with a low pressure area likely to form in the Bay of Bengal. Thalassery in Kannu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020