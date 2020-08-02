Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Hamilton credits survival instinct for three-wheeled win

Six-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton said "survival instinct" clicked in after a last-lap puncture almost cost the Mercedes driver a record seventh British Grand Prix on Sunday. Hamilton had been cruising to a solid home victory from pole position at Silverstone, with Finnish team mate Valtteri Bottas second, until the fates packed a race-worth of drama into the last two laps.

Reuters | Updated: 02-08-2020 22:41 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 22:41 IST
Motor racing-Hamilton credits survival instinct for three-wheeled win

Six-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton said "survival instinct" clicked in after a last-lap puncture almost cost the Mercedes driver a record seventh British Grand Prix on Sunday.

Hamilton had been cruising to a solid home victory from pole position at Silverstone, with Finnish team mate Valtteri Bottas second, until the fates packed a race-worth of drama into the last two laps. Bottas's tyre went first, dropping the Finn to 11th at the finish, and then it was Hamilton's turn with the Briton suddenly finding himself driving on three tyres with Red Bull's Max Verstappen catching up fast.

Only the fact that the Dutch driver had stopped for fresh tyres to claim the fastest lap, leaving him 31 seconds to make up, saved the day. Hamilton said his heart had also nearly stopped, but instinct clicked in to secure his third win in a row and 87th of his career -- four short of Michael Schumacher's all-time record.

"As the minutes go by I feel worse and worse when I realise what just happened," he told reporters. "I think in the heat of the moment you have the adrenalin going. I'm guessing that fight for survival instinct comes out.

"I was able to stay calm and really measured and try to bring the thing home. "I heard that Max was catching at crazy speed."

Hamilton's engineer Peter Bonnington counted down the gap to Verstappen on the final lap as the champion limped towards the chequered flag. "I could hear, seven, six, five," said Hamilton. "And I just managed to keep it together."

Hamilton said the team needed to investigate why they had the tyre problem, and was unsure whether he had collected some debris or just worn it out with a long stint. He said there had been no warning before it let go.

"I was trying to gauge just how worn it was but I didn't have any feeling of it being particularly really worn," he explained. "I don't think I've ever won a race just on three wheels."

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's TKEM dominates list of most-watched K-dramas; CLOY still among top 5

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

Mi Band 5 India launch: Everything you need to know

Bharat Electronics gets new director of finance

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Suspected Boko Haram militants kill 16 in northern Cameroon

Suspected militants from Islamist group Boko Haram killed at least 16 people and wounded seven early on Sunday in a grenade attack on a camp for displaced people in northern Cameroon, a local official said.The assailants threw a grenade int...

Suicide car bomb, gunmen attack prison in east Afghanistan

A suicide car bomb and multiple gunmen attacked a prison in eastern Afghanistan on Sunday, Afghan officials said, killing at least three people and injuring 24 others. The gunbattle between Afghan security forces and insurgents in Jalalabad...

Would like to face Glenn McGrath, says Rohit Sharma

Opening batsman Rohit Sharma on Sunday said that he would like to face Glenn McGrath if provided with an opportunity to play against a bowler from the past. The right-handed batsman picked the Australian when a fan asked him to pick one bow...

Sonia condoles ex-Arunachal governor RD Pradhan's death

Congress president Sonia Gandhi condoled the demise of former Arunachal Pradesh governor R D Pradhan on Sunday and said the country has lost a brilliant and versatile public servant for whom the interest of the nation was always supreme. Pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020