Left Menu
Development News Edition

Would like to face Glenn McGrath, says Rohit Sharma

Opening batsman Rohit Sharma on Sunday said that he would like to face Glenn McGrath if provided with an opportunity to play against a bowler from the past.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2020 22:55 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 22:55 IST
Would like to face Glenn McGrath, says Rohit Sharma
Opening batsman Rohit Sharma [File Image]. Image Credit: ANI

Opening batsman Rohit Sharma on Sunday said that he would like to face Glenn McGrath if provided with an opportunity to play against a bowler from the past. The right-handed batsman picked the Australian when a fan asked him to pick one bowler from the past whom Rohit would like to face.

In a video message on Twitter, Rohit answered: "I would like to face Glenn McGrath." Mcgrath is the fifth-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket as he has 563 wickets from 124 matches.

The Australian pacer was known for bowling at an impeccable line and length and he had called time on his career after the 2007 World Cup. The pacer finished with 381 wickets in ODI cricket.

On the other hand, Rohit has cemented his place in the Indian side across all formats and is now the vice-captain of the white-ball team. Last year's World Cup had been phenomenal for Rohit as he was the highest scorer of the event including five centuries and one fifty in nine games.

He scored 648 runs in the tournament and became the first batsman to hit five centuries in the single edition of the World Cup history. Rohit broke Kumar Sangakkara's record of four centuries in a single edition of the World Cup.

Now a vice-captain of the ODI squad, he has played 224 ODIs, 108 T20Is, and 32 Tests so far. He has scored 14,029 runs across all formats. The 33-year-old is the only player in the world to have three double tons to his credit in ODI cricket. He also holds the record for the highest individual score in the 50-over format for his knock of 264 runs against Sri Lanka at the Eden Gardens.

Rohit was also nominated for Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award 2020 by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). (ANI)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Philippines to update COVID-19 strategy; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus cases; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Opting e-cigarettes for smoking cessation often end up being double consumers: Research

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID19: Union Minister Amit Shah, CM Yediyurappa, TN Governor Purohit test positive; UP minister Kamal Rani Verma dies

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit have tested positive for coronavirus, the latest among prominent public figures in the country to have contracted COVID-19, w...

NASA astronauts splash down after journey home aboard SpaceX capsule

U.S. astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley, who flew to the International Space Station in SpaceXs new Crew Dragon, splashed down in the capsule in the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday after a two-month voyage that was NASAs first crewed mission f...

Man absconding in hit-and-run case arrested in Delhi

A man who had been on the run for the past 10 days after hitting a 16-year-old boy with his speeding car in northwest Delhis Rohini was arrested in the city, police said on Sunday. The incident took place on July 23 near Palm City Society. ...

U.S. coronavirus 'extraordinarily widespread', say White House experts

The United States is in a new phase of the novel coronavirus outbreak with infections extraordinarily widespread in rural areas as well as cities, White House coronavirus experts said on Sunday.Coronavirus cases continue to surge in some pa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020