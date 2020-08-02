Browns place WR Landry (hip) on PUP list

The Cleveland Browns placed wide receiver Jarvis Landry on the active/physically unable to perform list, the team announced Sunday. Per the Browns' release, the five-time Pro Bowl selection "remains on schedule in his recovery" from offseason hip surgery.

Landry, 27, caught 83 passes for a career-high 1,174 yards and six touchdowns last season. He has 564 receptions for 6,188 yards and 32 scores in 96 games with the Miami Dolphins (2014-17) and Browns. Also on Sunday, the Browns placed wide receiver J'Mon Moore (hamstring) on the active/non-football injury list.

Moore, 25, appeared in 12 games in 2018 with the Green Bay Packers and spent the final part of the 2019 season on the Browns' practice squad.