Kershaw stellar in debut as Dodgers top D-backs

Clayton Kershaw threw 5 2/3 shutout innings in his season debut to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 3-0 win against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the finale of the four-game series on Sunday in Phoenix. Cody Bellinger and Mookie Betts homered for the Dodgers, who have won five of their past six.

Betts, the 2018 American League MVP who signed a 12-year, $365 million contract extension on July 22 after he was acquired from the Boston Red Sox in February, departed in the top of the seventh inning with a sore middle finger on his left hand. The injury appeared to occur when Betts fouled off a pitch in the fifth inning. Betts also doubled, and Justin Turner had two hits and scored a run.

Kershaw (1-0), a three-time National League Cy Young Award winner, allowed three hits, struck out six and didn't walk a batter in 81 pitches. He was scratched from the season opener on July 23 against the San Francisco Giants because he injured his back while lifting weights two days earlier. Arizona right-hander Merrill Kelly (1-1) went six innings, allowing three runs and nine hits. He had four strikeouts and no walks.

Bellinger, who was given the day off Saturday following a 5-for-36 start at the plate, lined a 3-2 fastball over the fence down the right field line with Turner aboard in the first inning to stake Kershaw to a 2-0 lead. Kershaw struck out the first two batters he faced and retired the first 10 in order.

Starling Marte and Christian Walker strung together singles with one out in the fourth for the Diamondbacks, but Kershaw got Eduardo Escobar to ground out before striking out Kole Calhoun to strand runners on second and third. Betts homered into the swimming pool over the right-center field fence in the fifth to stretch the lead to 3-0.

Pedro Baez threw 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief, Scott Alexander struck out the side in the eighth and Kenley Jansen worked the ninth for his second save. --Field Level Media