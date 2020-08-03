Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kershaw stellar in debut as Dodgers top D-backs

Betts homered into the swimming pool over the right-center field fence in the fifth to stretch the lead to 3-0. Pedro Baez threw 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief, Scott Alexander struck out the side in the eighth and Kenley Jansen worked the ninth for his second save.

Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2020 04:47 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 04:47 IST
Kershaw stellar in debut as Dodgers top D-backs

Clayton Kershaw threw 5 2/3 shutout innings in his season debut to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 3-0 win against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the finale of the four-game series on Sunday in Phoenix. Cody Bellinger and Mookie Betts homered for the Dodgers, who have won five of their past six.

Betts, the 2018 American League MVP who signed a 12-year, $365 million contract extension on July 22 after he was acquired from the Boston Red Sox in February, departed in the top of the seventh inning with a sore middle finger on his left hand. The injury appeared to occur when Betts fouled off a pitch in the fifth inning. Betts also doubled, and Justin Turner had two hits and scored a run.

Kershaw (1-0), a three-time National League Cy Young Award winner, allowed three hits, struck out six and didn't walk a batter in 81 pitches. He was scratched from the season opener on July 23 against the San Francisco Giants because he injured his back while lifting weights two days earlier. Arizona right-hander Merrill Kelly (1-1) went six innings, allowing three runs and nine hits. He had four strikeouts and no walks.

Bellinger, who was given the day off Saturday following a 5-for-36 start at the plate, lined a 3-2 fastball over the fence down the right field line with Turner aboard in the first inning to stake Kershaw to a 2-0 lead. Kershaw struck out the first two batters he faced and retired the first 10 in order.

Starling Marte and Christian Walker strung together singles with one out in the fourth for the Diamondbacks, but Kershaw got Eduardo Escobar to ground out before striking out Kole Calhoun to strand runners on second and third. Betts homered into the swimming pool over the right-center field fence in the fifth to stretch the lead to 3-0.

Pedro Baez threw 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief, Scott Alexander struck out the side in the eighth and Kenley Jansen worked the ninth for his second save. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Philippines to update COVID-19 strategy; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Health News Roundup: Vietnam says origin of Danang outbreak hard to track; Australia's Victoria to toughen COVID lockdown and more

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus cases; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Recent US sanctions will put business in Xinjiang on notice, Pompeo on rights abuses by China

US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, on Sunday came down heavily on China for its human rights abuses in Xinjiang and said the most recent US sanctions will put business operating in the region on notice. The risk to the people in that regio...

Rugby league-Folau remains standing as team mates kneel for Black Lives Matter

Israel Folaus decision not to kneel down with his team mates before Sundays Super League match between his Catalan Dragons and St Helens was a personal choice, his coach Steve McNamara said. The former Australia rugby union international re...

FOREX-Dollar on defensive as U.S. recovery story in doubt

The U.S. dollar ticked up in early Monday trade, clinging to its rebound late last week, but mounting concerns about a slowing U.S. economic recovery from coronavirus epidemic kept a lid on gains. The dollar rose 0.3 to 106.20 yen, having g...

Divisive Trump nominee gets new Pentagon post, despite snub by Congress

After failing to secure a Senate confirmation hearing, U.S. President Donald Trumps most divisive nominee for a Pentagon position so far has taken a different, less-senior policy role at the Defense Department, a spokeswoman said on Sunday....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020