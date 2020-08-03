Reports: New positive tests for Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals received multiple new positive COVID-19 tests on Sunday, multiple outlets reported. An exact number was not immediately known, nor was it clear if any players were involved.

The Cardinals have not played since Wednesday. Their entire weekend series in Milwaukee was postponed after multiple members of the traveling party tested positive. The Cardinals said in a statement on Sunday evening that they were spending the night in Milwaukee while waiting on results.

"The team is still awaiting additional results from recent COVID-19 testing, and based on the timing of those test results, we do not anticipate having any updates until tomorrow," the statement said. On Saturday night, St. Louis general manager John Mozeliak said one player and three staff members had tested positive for the virus but had not shown any symptoms. An additional four members of the organization -- one other player and three other staff members -- had received inconclusive test results, Mozeliak said.

Mozeliak described the situation as "trying times" on Sunday during a radio show appearance. "We had someone that was infected and unfortunately it was someone that was able to spread it," Mozeliak said. "Containing is now our main focus."

Two who tested positive returned to St. Louis from Milwaukee by car, while other Cardinals players were isolating inside of their hotel rooms in Milwaukee. The Cardinals are scheduled to play four games in Detroit against the Tigers from Tuesday through Thursday, including a doubleheader on Wednesday. The team remains hopeful of holding a workout at Comerica Field on Monday.

--Field Level Media