Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tokyo Paralympic competition schedule will be same next year

The Tokyo 2020 Paralympic schedule remains essentially unchanged for the event that has been postponed until next year, organizers said on Monday. Tokyo organizers made a similar announcement several weeks ago for the postponed Olympics. The Paralympics open on Aug. 24, 2021, and close on Sept.

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 03-08-2020 09:14 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 09:14 IST
Tokyo Paralympic competition schedule will be same next year

The Tokyo 2020 Paralympic schedule remains essentially unchanged for the event that has been postponed until next year, organizers said on Monday. Tokyo organizers made a similar announcement several weeks ago for the postponed Olympics.

The Paralympics open on Aug. 24, 2021, and close on Sept. 5. The Olympics are to open on July 23. Organizers have lined up the same 43 venues that would have been used this year for the Olympics and Paralympics. The massive Athletes Village and the media center have also been secured.

"There are no major changes to the schedule," Hide Nakamura, the games delivery officer, said. "Having the schedule being fixed is a big step for athletes." Local organizers and the International Olympic Committee have offered few details about how these two massive events can be held in the midst of a pandemic, or even the wake of a pandemic. They say they are trying to prepare for many scenarios that could include quarantines, limited fans, and massive cuts in staffing. Some medical experts have said the Olympics and Paralympics cannot be held safely unless there is a vaccine. Others have said quarantines could be enough to safeguard Japan from athletes coming in from more than 200 countries and territories.

The Olympics involve 11,000 athletes and 4,400 are scheduled for the Paralympics. In addition, tens of thousands of games officials, media, and hospitality providers work behind the scenes. About 4.5 million tickets have already been sold for the Olympics. The Paralympics involve 539 events and 22 sports.

Japan has attributed just over 1,000 deaths to COVID-19, modest numbers by global standards. However, Tokyo has seen its new cases rise steadily in the last several weeks. Tokyo Governor Yurkio Koike and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe have resisted calling for a state of emergency, but bars and restaurants in Tokyo have been told to close early.

Organizers have given no cost estimate for the delay, although media in Japan have put it at $2 billion to $6 billion. Most of the costs are to be picked up by Japanese governments. The International Olympic Committee has said it will chip in $650 million. The costs of delay come on top of $12.6 billion that Tokyo says it is officially spending to prepare. A government audit has said the costs are twice that much.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Vietnam says origin of Danang outbreak hard to track; Australia's Victoria to toughen COVID lockdown and more

Health News Roundup: Philippines to update COVID-19 strategy; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus cases; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Thomas wins in Memphis; Kang takes LPGA Tour return in Ohio

Justin Thomas won the FedEx St. Jude Invitational on Sunday to take the No. 1 spot in the world for the first time since June 2018. Thomas dueled defending champion Brooks Koepka down the final holes, sealing the World Golf Championship vic...

Mayawati, Kejriwal extend greetings on Raksha Bandhan

Bahujan Samaj Party BSP chief Mayawati and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday extended greetings to the people of the country on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. My heartiest greetings and best wishes to the people on Raksha Band...

Delhi: Devotees offer prayers at Gauri Shankar Temple on last Monday of 'Sawan', Rakshabandhan

Devotees offer prayers at the Gauri Shankar Temple in Chandni Chowk on the last Monday of Sawan month and the occasion of Rakshabandhan. As the country is celebrating the festival amid the COVID-19 outbreak, devotees underwent thermal scree...

Baez delivers game-winner in 11th as Cubs sweep Pirates

Javier Baez ripped a game-winning single up the middle of the infield to give the Chicago Cubs a 2-1 win over the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates in 11 innings on Sunday afternoon. Baezs hit secured a three-game sweep for the Cubs, who have won...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020