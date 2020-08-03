Left Menu
Development News Edition

He is unbelievable player and good person: Moise Kean on Ronaldo

Everton striker Moise Kean called Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo an "unbelievable player and a good person" and revealed how he helped him during his stint with Turin-based club.

ANI | Liverpool | Updated: 03-08-2020 09:39 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 09:39 IST
He is unbelievable player and good person: Moise Kean on Ronaldo
Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo. (Photo/Cristiano Ronaldo Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Everton striker Moise Kean called Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo an "unbelievable player and a good person" and revealed how he helped him during his stint with Turin-based club. Ronaldo finished the Serie A campaign with 31 goals to make him just the third player ever to hit that mark for the Turin side, was a team-mate of the Portuguese great during his time in Italy.

"Everyone knows how he is an unbelievable player - he is the best - but you also have to look at the person, and he is a good person. He helped me so much when I was at Juve," Kean told Everton's' official website. When asked who his most difficult opponents were, Kean named a couple of Paris Saint-Germain stars.

"There are two who stand out - Neymar and Angel Di Maria. I came up against them when Juventus played PSG and they are both fantastic players," he said. In terms of his greatest personal moments, though, he mentioned a couple of goals that stand out.

"I have had a few nice moments. One was scoring my first goal for Juventus. It was in an away game at Bologna. Scoring my first goal for Everton, in the game against Newcastle, was also a great feeling. I loved celebrating with the Everton fans - I have a great relationship with them," Kean said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Vietnam says origin of Danang outbreak hard to track; Australia's Victoria to toughen COVID lockdown and more

Health News Roundup: Philippines to update COVID-19 strategy; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus cases; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Vulnerable eastern China areas evacuated ahead of typhoon

Vulnerable coastal areas are being evacuated before a typhoon brings heavy rains to eastern China late Monday while much of the country is still recovering from unusually summer heavy flooding. Typhoon Hagupit had gusts of up to 90 kilomete...

India's COVID-19 testing crosses 2 crore mark: ICMR

India has crossed the 2 crore mark of COVID-19 testing across the country on Sunday after 3,81,027 samples were tested yesterday. A total of 2,02,02,858 samples for COVID-19 were tested across the country as of Sunday, said the Indian Counc...

Mavs clinch playoff spot, but Suns get win

Devin Bookers 30 points helped the Phoenix Suns come back from a 15-point deficit and stun the playoff-bound Dallas Mavericks 117-115 on Sunday night at the VISA Athletic Center near Orlando. The Suns 28-39 moved to within four games of the...

Coyotes tally 3 in first, fend off Predators in opener

Michael Grabner scored a short-handed breakaway goal in the second period which proved to be the difference in the Arizona Coyotes 4-3 victory over the Nashville Predators in Game 1 of their best-of-five NHL qualifying series in Edmonton. P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020