He is unbelievable player and good person: Moise Kean on Ronaldo

Everton striker Moise Kean called Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo an "unbelievable player and a good person" and revealed how he helped him during his stint with Turin-based club. Ronaldo finished the Serie A campaign with 31 goals to make him just the third player ever to hit that mark for the Turin side, was a team-mate of the Portuguese great during his time in Italy.

"Everyone knows how he is an unbelievable player - he is the best - but you also have to look at the person, and he is a good person. He helped me so much when I was at Juve," Kean told Everton's' official website. When asked who his most difficult opponents were, Kean named a couple of Paris Saint-Germain stars.

"There are two who stand out - Neymar and Angel Di Maria. I came up against them when Juventus played PSG and they are both fantastic players," he said. In terms of his greatest personal moments, though, he mentioned a couple of goals that stand out.

"I have had a few nice moments. One was scoring my first goal for Juventus. It was in an away game at Bologna. Scoring my first goal for Everton, in the game against Newcastle, was also a great feeling. I loved celebrating with the Everton fans - I have a great relationship with them," Kean said. (ANI)