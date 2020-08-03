Left Menu
BCCI's SOPs to state units on training resumption: Players must sign consent form, 60-plus barred

Players will have to sign a consent form before resuming training at their respective centres, the BCCI said in its SOPs to state associations, which also barred anyone over 60 years of age and individuals with underlying medical conditions from taking part in camps.

03-08-2020
Players will have to sign a consent form before resuming training at their respective centres, the BCCI said in its SOPs to state associations, which also barred anyone over 60 years of age and individuals with underlying medical conditions from taking part in camps. According to its 100-page-long Standard Operating Procedure, the players will have to sign the form acknowledging the risks involved with resumption of training amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2019-2020 domestic season ended in March but the upcoming season, which usually starts in August, is set to be curtailed due to the health crisis.

"The health and safety of players, staff and stakeholders will be the sole responsibility of respective State Cricket Associations," read the BCCI guidelines on resumption of cricket, which is in PTI's possession. Support staff, officials and ground staff over 60 years of age and with individuals with underlying medical conditions are barred from attending training camps until "suitable guidelines are issued by the Government".

From travelling to the stadium to training there, the players will have to follow strict safety protocols. Before the commencement of the camp, the medical team should acquire travel and medical history (past 2 weeks) of all players and staff through an online questionnaire. Any player and staff suspected to have COVID-19-like symptoms should undergo PCR tests.

"Two tests one day apart (Day 1 & Day 3) should be done to account for false negatives. If both the test results are negative, only then they should be included in the camp," read the SOPs. The players will have to wear a N95 mask (without a valved respirator) on the way to the stadium and will be encouraged to wear eyewear in public places as well as during training.

"A webinar before commencement and in-person education workshop on Day 1 of the camp must be conducted by the CMO (Chief Medical Officer) for all players & staff..." Players are advised to take their own transportation on way to the stadium. Following the ICC's ban, the players are barred from using saliva on the ball.

