Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bauer throws CG shutout, Reds defeat Tigers in Game 2

The Reds took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first on an RBI single with two outs by Matt Davidson, who singled on the 10th pitch of the at-bat against Tigers starter Daniel Norris. Cincinnati then went ahead 2-0 in the second inning on an RBI single by Aristides Aquino, although the Reds did leave the bases loaded when Eugenio Suarez flied out to left to end the inning.

Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2020 09:41 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 09:39 IST
Bauer throws CG shutout, Reds defeat Tigers in Game 2
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Trevor Bauer pitched a complete-game shutout to lift the Cincinnati Reds to a 4-0 win over the Detroit Tigers in the second game of a doubleheader in Detroit on Sunday. Following a 4-3 win in the first game, the Reds swept both ends of a historic modern-day twin bill where each game lasted seven innings, per new rules for doubleheaders established for this shortened season.

The last time a doubleheader in MLB took place where each game lasted fewer than nine innings was in 1912 -- though those games were shortened due to weather and darkness, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. The Reds took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first on an RBI single with two outs by Matt Davidson, who singled on the 10th pitch of the at-bat against Tigers starter Daniel Norris.

Cincinnati then went ahead 2-0 in the second inning on an RBI single by Aristides Aquino, although the Reds did leave the bases loaded when Eugenio Suarez flew out to left to end the inning. But that missed opportunity ultimately didn't cost the Reds.

Leading 2-0 going into the seventh, Cincinnati added two insurance runs, taking a 4-0 lead on a two-run single by Christian Colon. Colon and Kyle Farmer each had two hits and Nick Senzel doubled twice to lead the offensive attack for the Reds, who had 11 hits and left 11 men on base.

The offensive output was more than enough support for Bauer. In seven dominant innings, Bauer allowed two hits, struck out seven and walked two to earn his first win of the season.

Bauer threw 111 pitches and retired his last 13 batters of the game. Making his first start of the year after testing positive for COVID-19 in early July, Norris didn't make it out of the second inning, allowing two runs, four hits, and two walks in 1 2/3 innings of work.

Harold Castro and Jody Mercer recorded the only hits of the game for the Tigers, both singles.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Vietnam says origin of Danang outbreak hard to track; Australia's Victoria to toughen COVID lockdown and more

Health News Roundup: Philippines to update COVID-19 strategy; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus cases; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Vulnerable eastern China areas evacuated ahead of typhoon

Vulnerable coastal areas are being evacuated before a typhoon brings heavy rains to eastern China late Monday while much of the country is still recovering from unusually summer heavy flooding. Typhoon Hagupit had gusts of up to 90 kilomete...

India's COVID-19 testing crosses 2 crore mark: ICMR

India has crossed the 2 crore mark of COVID-19 testing across the country on Sunday after 3,81,027 samples were tested yesterday. A total of 2,02,02,858 samples for COVID-19 were tested across the country as of Sunday, said the Indian Counc...

Mavs clinch playoff spot, but Suns get win

Devin Bookers 30 points helped the Phoenix Suns come back from a 15-point deficit and stun the playoff-bound Dallas Mavericks 117-115 on Sunday night at the VISA Athletic Center near Orlando. The Suns 28-39 moved to within four games of the...

Coyotes tally 3 in first, fend off Predators in opener

Michael Grabner scored a short-handed breakaway goal in the second period which proved to be the difference in the Arizona Coyotes 4-3 victory over the Nashville Predators in Game 1 of their best-of-five NHL qualifying series in Edmonton. P...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020