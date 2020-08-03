Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rangers erupt late to avoid sweep in San Francisco

After blowing a 5-1 lead, the Rangers regrouped against the San Francisco bullpen after right-hander Andrew Triggs (0-1), who was added to the 30-man active roster earlier in the day, walked the first three Texas hitters in the seventh. Willie Calhoun greeted Tyler Anderson with a go-ahead sacrifice fly, after which Gallo bombed a 422-foot shot to right-center field for a three-run homer that increased the lead to 9-5.

Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2020 09:57 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 09:51 IST
Rangers erupt late to avoid sweep in San Francisco
File photo Image Credit: Flickr

Joey Gallo capped a four-run seventh inning with a three-run home run Sunday afternoon, allowing the Texas Rangers to salvage one of three games against the host San Francisco Giants with a 9-5 series-ending triumph. Shin-Soo Choo also homered for the Rangers, who now get to take advantage of a scheduling quirk in which they don't travel between road series when they begin a three-game set at Oakland on Tuesday.

Evan Longoria and Chadwick Tromp homered for the Giants, who had a two-game winning streak snapped. After blowing a 5-1 lead, the Rangers regrouped against the San Francisco bullpen after right-hander Andrew Triggs (0-1), who was added to the 30-man active roster earlier in the day, walked the first three Texas hitters in the seventh.

Willie Calhoun greeted Tyler Anderson with a go-ahead sacrifice fly, after which Gallo bombed a 422-foot shot to right-center field for a three-run homer that increased the lead to 9-5. Gallo finished with three hits, including a double, and scored twice on a day when he was facing Giants starter Jeff Samardzija for the first time since hitting his first career homer off the veteran in June of 2015.

Gallo's homer was his third of the season. Choo's home run, a two-run shot off Samardzija in the fifth, was his second. Jonathan Hernandez (2-0), who pitched scoreless seventh and eighth innings with four strikeouts, was credited with the win.

Scott Heineman added two hits and two RBIs for the Rangers, who out-hit the Giants 9-8. The homers by Longoria, a solo shot, and Tromp, a two-run blast, both came in a three-run sixth that drew the Giants even at 5. Each hit his first homer of the season.

Donovan Solano finished with two hits and two walks, raising his season average to .484, as the Giants split a six-game homestand. Neither starting pitcher got a decision. Samardzija was charged with five runs on seven hits in 5 2/3 innings, walking one and striking out one, while Kolby Allard pitched an effective four innings for the Rangers, holding the Giants to one run on two hits and two walks. He struck out three.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Vietnam says origin of Danang outbreak hard to track; Australia's Victoria to toughen COVID lockdown and more

Health News Roundup: Philippines to update COVID-19 strategy; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus cases; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Mavs clinch playoff spot, but Suns get win

Devin Bookers 30 points helped the Phoenix Suns come back from a 15-point deficit and stun the playoff-bound Dallas Mavericks 117-115 on Sunday night at the VISA Athletic Center near Orlando. The Suns 28-39 moved to within four games of the...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now State of emergency in VictoriaAustralias second-biggest city, Melbourne, entered its first day of tougher restrictions to contain the spread of a resurgent coronavirus on Monday as...

Vulnerable eastern China areas evacuated ahead of typhoon

Vulnerable coastal areas are being evacuated before a typhoon brings heavy rains to eastern China late Monday while much of the country is still recovering from unusually summer heavy flooding. Typhoon Hagupit had gusts of up to 90 kilomete...

India's COVID-19 testing crosses 2 crore mark: ICMR

India has crossed the 2 crore mark of COVID-19 testing across the country on Sunday after 3,81,027 samples were tested yesterday. A total of 2,02,02,858 samples for COVID-19 were tested across the country as of Sunday, said the Indian Counc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020