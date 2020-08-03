Left Menu
Development News Edition

Stars, Knights bring playoff mentality to round-robin game

But don't expect either team to approach the contest as a tune-up for the Stanley Cup playoffs. Both Vegas coach Peter DeBoer and Dallas coach Rick Bowness made it clear that they regard their three round-robin games, which also include meetings with defending Stanley Cup champ St. Louis and Colorado, with a playoff mentality even though it isn't win-or-go-home like the qualifying series.

Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2020 14:17 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 14:10 IST
Stars, Knights bring playoff mentality to round-robin game
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@DallasStars)

The Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights are already assured of a top-four Western Conference seed heading into their opening round-robin game on Monday afternoon at Rogers Place in Edmonton. But don't expect either team to approach the contest as a tune-up for the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Both Vegas coach Peter DeBoer and Dallas coach Rick Bowness made it clear that they regard their three round-robin games, which also include meetings with defending Stanley Cup champ St. Louis and Colorado, with a playoff mentality even though it isn't win-or-go-home like the qualifying series. "To us, the playoffs started today," Bowness told reporters following practice on Saturday. "This round-robin, we have an opportunity to go from fourth to first seed. So we want to approach this as it is the playoffs.

"The urgency and the intensity of the playoffs has started. These round-robin games are going to be tough. Those are three excellent hockey clubs and they deserve to be ahead of us in the standings, and it's up to us to prove that we can beat them, and we can move up in the seeding. We want playoff intensity right away." DeBoer agreed.

"Obviously it counts now," DeBoer said. "These round-robin games, obviously, you want the easiest path that you can get (in the Stanley Cup playoffs), and the easiest path would be getting the first seed." Before the pandemic pause, the two teams played twice, both in Dallas, with each team coming away with a victory. The Stars won the first one on Nov. 25, 4-2, behind a pair of power-play goals by Alexander Radulov while the Golden Knights won the second one, 3-2, in overtime on Dec. 13 on a goal by Max Pacioretty.

"We've had some tough games with them in the past, really physical games, and we expect that kind of game Monday afternoon," Bowness said. Pacioretty, who leads the Golden Knights in goals (32) and points (66), didn't make the trip to Edmonton with an undisclosed injury.

"Has not joined us yet," DeBoer said. "Progressing well. Should be (here) soon. That's all I can tell you." Dallas played without top-line center Tyler Sequin (unfit to play) in a 2-0 exhibition loss to Nashville on Thursday and lost forward Andrew Cogliano (undisclosed) in the first period. Both Sequin, who leads the team in assists (33) and has scored 50 points, and Cogliano were expected to be "full-go" in practice Sunday, according to Bowness.

Vegas cruised to a 4-1 exhibition victory over Arizona on Thursday. Forward Reilly Smith led the way with both a short-handed goal and a power play goal in the first period while Nick Cousins had a goal and two assists. Marc-Andre Fleury finished with 22 saves. DeBoer plans to alternate Fleury and Robin Lehner in goal heading into the Stanley Cup playoffs so Lehner is expected to get the nod on Monday.

"I think we have two starting goalies, and we're going to need both guys if we go as deep as we want to go, and feel we can go," DeBoer said. "Both guys are going to play here." DeBoer, who has coached both the New Jersey Devils and San Jose Sharks to the Stanley Cup Finals, believes the Golden Knights have what it takes to make a long run in the playoffs.

"I like our mindset," DeBoer said. "I like our depth. I like our game. I would put it up against anybody." --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Vietnam says origin of Danang outbreak hard to track; Australia's Victoria to toughen COVID lockdown and more

Health News Roundup: Philippines to update COVID-19 strategy; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus cases; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Serbian purchase of missile defence system shows ties deepening with China

Serbia has bought a new generation of medium-range, radar-guided surface-to-air missiles from China in a new sign of deepening cooperation between Beijing and Belgrade. The purchase of the FK-3 missile defence system was included in state-r...

UK says rapid tests help accelerate 500,000 tests a day target

Britain is on track to deliver half a million COVID tests a day by the end of October and new 90-minute tests will allow the government to accelerate that target, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Monday. Millions of COVID-19 tests able...

Thackeray unlikely to attend Ram temple 'bhoomi pujan'

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is unlikely to visit Ayodhya for the bhoomi pujan for Ram temple construction there on August 5 owing to the serious COVID-19 situation in the Uttar Pradesh town, senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Ra...

Crawford, M's look to salvage series sweep vs. A's

When asked about the play of shortstop J.P. Crawford, Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais referenced another sport. J.P. wants to be in the batters box, he wants the ball hit to him, he wants the ball in his hands, Servais said. Hes like...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020