Courtney Walsh, Mark O'Donnell step in after St Kitts and Nevis Patriots lose top coaching staff

Ahead of the upcoming Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020 season, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots have brought in former West Indies captain Courtney Walsh and Mark O'Donnell from New Zealand after head coach Simon Helmot and assistant coach Malolan Rangarajan were forced to miss the tournament for different reasons.

ANI | Basseterre | Updated: 03-08-2020 14:21 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 14:21 IST
Former West Indies pacer Courtney Walsh. (Photo/ Courtney Walsh Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the upcoming Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020 season, St Kitts and Nevis Patriots have brought in former West Indies captain Courtney Walsh and Mark O'Donnell from New Zealand after head coach Simon Helmot and assistant coach Malolan Rangarajan were forced to miss the tournament for different reasons. Helmot tested positive for COVID-19 on July 27, the day he was to fly out of Melbourne to the Caribbean, while Rangarajan is a talent scout at Royal Challengers Bangalore, and is expected to be involved in the team's pre-season camp in the UAE from the end of August. Rangarajan will, however, continue to assist the Patriots remotely as a strategic consultant, ESPNcricinfo reported.

According to the CPL guidelines, all players and support staff are required to clear COVID-19 tests before they fly out to the Caribbean and fulfil a two-week quarantine period in Trinidad and Tobago, where the entire season will be played. "I tested positive five hours before I was to fly out, and I'm shattered that I won't be able to be part of Patriots this season. I was asymptomatic, and my second test has come back negative, but I'm still in home isolation until the department of health and human services give me a green signal," ESPNcricinfo quoted Helmot as saying.

"Victoria is currently in stage four of lockdown, after a recent spike in cases. Because of my quarantine restrictions, I wouldn't have been able to make it in time for the season owing to the quarantine protocols. I'm incredibly thankful to Mahesh Ramani, the franchise owner, and the CPL team of Pete Russell, Tom Moody and the others for working incredibly hard behind the scenes to put it together," he added. The CPL is all set to become the first major cricket league to start amid the coronavirus pandemic from August 18 while the final of the tournament will be played on September 10.

"The 33-match season will be played in Trinidad and Tobago, with all matches taking place across two stadiums in that country. The Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba will host 23 games, including the semi-finals and final, and the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain will have 10 matches," the CPL had said in a statement. The tournament will take place behind closed doors in a bio-secure environment with a series of stringent protocols in place to protect those involved in the tournament and the wider population from the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The first match of CPL 2020 will see last year's runners-up Guyana Warriors taking on Trinbago Knight Riders on August 18. (ANI)

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Serbian purchase of missile defence system shows ties deepening with China

Serbia has bought a new generation of medium-range, radar-guided surface-to-air missiles from China in a new sign of deepening cooperation between Beijing and Belgrade. The purchase of the FK-3 missile defence system was included in state-r...

UK says rapid tests help accelerate 500,000 tests a day target

Britain is on track to deliver half a million COVID tests a day by the end of October and new 90-minute tests will allow the government to accelerate that target, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Monday. Millions of COVID-19 tests able...

Thackeray unlikely to attend Ram temple 'bhoomi pujan'

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is unlikely to visit Ayodhya for the bhoomi pujan for Ram temple construction there on August 5 owing to the serious COVID-19 situation in the Uttar Pradesh town, senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Ra...

Crawford, M's look to salvage series sweep vs. A's

When asked about the play of shortstop J.P. Crawford, Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais referenced another sport. J.P. wants to be in the batters box, he wants the ball hit to him, he wants the ball in his hands, Servais said. Hes like...
