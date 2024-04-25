Left Menu

Royal Challengers Bangalore Triumph Over Sunrisers Hyderabad by 35 Runs in IPL Clash

RCB defeated SRH by 35 runs in the IPL match. RCB scored 206/7 thanks to Kohli's 51, Patidar's 50, and Green's 37*. SRH was restricted to 171/8, with Ahmed, Sharma, and Cummins scoring 40*, 31, and 31, respectively. Green, Karn Sharma, and Swapnil Singh took two wickets each for RCB.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 25-04-2024 23:22 IST | Created: 25-04-2024 23:22 IST
Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 35 runs in their IPL match here on Thursday.

Opting to bat, RCB rode on Virat Kohli's steady 43-ball 51, a quickfire 20-ball 50 from Rajat Patidar and Cameron Green's 20-ball 37 not out to post 206 for seven in their 20 overs.

In reply, SRH were restricted to 171 for 8. Shahbaz Ahmed (40 not out), opener Abhishek Sharma (31) and Pat Cummins (31) tried their best for SRH.

Swapnil Singh (2/40), Karn Sharma (2/29) and Cameron Green (2/12) claimed two wickets each for RCB.

Brief Scores: Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 206 for 7 in 20 overs (Rajat Patidar 50, Virat Kohli 51; Jaydev Unadkat 3/30).

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 171 for8 in 20 overs (Abhishek Sharma 31, Pat Cummins 31; Karn Sharma 2/29).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

