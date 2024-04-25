Left Menu

SRH vs RCB: Royal Challengers Bangalore Secure Thrilling Victory

Royal Challengers Bangalore amassed 206/7 in the IPL match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, with Rajat Patidar (50) and Virat Kohli (51) contributing. Unadkat starred with three wickets, followed by Natarajan and Cummins with two each.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 25-04-2024 21:34 IST | Created: 25-04-2024 21:34 IST
Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bengaluru here on Thursday.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Virat Kohli c Samad b Unadkat 51 Faf du Plessis c Markram b Natarajan 25 Will Jacks b Markande 6 Rajat Patidar c Samad b Unadkat 50 Cameron Green (not out) 37 Mahipal Lomror c Cummins b Unadkat 7 Dinesh Karthik c Samad b Cummins 11 Swapnil Singh c Abhishek b Natarajan 12 Extras (LB-2, W-5) 7 Total (7 wickets, 20 overs) 206 Fall of wickets: 1-48, 2-65, 3-130, 4-140, 5-161, 6-193, 7-206. Bowling: Abhishek Sharma 1-0-10-0, Bhuvenshwar Kumar 1-0-14-0, Pat Cummins 4-0-55-1, T Natarajan 4-0-39-2, Shahbaz Ahmed 3-0-14-0, Mayank Markande 3-0-42-1, Jaydev Unadkat 4-0-30-3. (More)

