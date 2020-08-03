Left Menu
Development News Edition

Twins, Pirates ready to open two-game series

Bailey helped pitch the Twins to a 6-3 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals in his Minnesota starting debut on Tuesday, allowing two runs and four hits over five innings. "(The) assessment by our docs is there's nothing major going on, more tendinitis related more than anything," Twins manager Rocco Baldelli told reporters.

Reuters | Updated: 03-08-2020 14:56 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 14:55 IST
Twins, Pirates ready to open two-game series
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

With expected starter Homer Bailey going on the injured list, the Minnesota Twins will have to go with a bullpen-by-committee approach for the second straight game when they open a two-game home series with the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday night. And that might not be such a bad thing judging by the results of Sunday's 3-1 victory over American League Central rival Cleveland.

Six Twins pitchers combined to two-hit the Indians as Minnesota won its third consecutive game. Bailey was supposed to start that one before getting his start pushed back a day. The Twins then elected to place the right-hander on the 10-day injured list on Sunday with right biceps tendinitis.

So left-hander Lewis Thorpe (0-0, 0.00 ERA), who has allowed no runs and three hits in 4 2/3 innings in relief this season, will make the third start of his major league career and first-ever appearance against the Pirates on Monday. Bailey helped pitch the Twins to a 6-3 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals in his Minnesota starting debut on Tuesday, allowing two runs and four hits over five innings.

"(The) assessment by our docs is there's nothing major going on, more tendinitis related more than anything," Twins manager Rocco Baldelli told reporters. "Not something we're overly worried about but also not something where we want to put him on the mound tomorrow with." Thorpe last pitched two innings of relief in a 2-0 loss to the Indians on Thursday night, allowing no runs and two hits over two innings.

The Twins used most of their bullpen in Sunday's win over Cleveland. Tyler Clippard started things with two perfect innings with Devin Smeltzer, Matt Wisler, Tyler Duffey, Trevor May and Sergio Romo also pitching at least an inning. Smeltzer, who allowed a run on two hits after Clippard, picked up the win while Romo pitched a 1-2-3 ninth to garner his second save. "It was a pretty special afternoon for our guys in the bullpen," Baldelli said. "They flat-out pitched great from top to bottom."

The Twins, who have opened up a two-game lead in the AL Central over the Chicago White Sox with six wins in their last seven games, now play four in a row against the struggling Pirates -- two at home followed by two in Pittsburgh. The Pirates come in off a 2-1 loss to the Chicago Cubs on Sunday and have dropped four in a row. Left-hander Derek Holland (0-0, 3.18) will start Monday's opener for the Pirates. Holland is 3-7 with a 5.56 ERA in 14 appearances (13 starts) against the Twins but has really struggled at Target Field in his career, compiling an 0-5 record and a 7.98 ERA in six starts while allowing six home runs in 29 1/3 innings.

Pittsburgh manager Derek Shelton spent the previous two seasons as a bench coach for the Twins before landing his first managerial job and remains tight with Baldelli. "I think I've taken parts of every person I've worked with and gone through," Shelton told MLB.com. "The fact that Rocco and I were most recently together and we're close friends -- I've taken a lot. I've talked to him a lot about how to do things and how things went. I was here, so I kind of have a good idea of the transformation and how it's going. But I just try to be myself."

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Vietnam says origin of Danang outbreak hard to track; Australia's Victoria to toughen COVID lockdown and more

Health News Roundup: Philippines to update COVID-19 strategy; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus cases; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Serbian purchase of missile defence system shows ties deepening with China

Serbia has bought a new generation of medium-range, radar-guided surface-to-air missiles from China in a new sign of deepening cooperation between Beijing and Belgrade. The purchase of the FK-3 missile defence system was included in state-r...

UK says rapid tests help accelerate 500,000 tests a day target

Britain is on track to deliver half a million COVID tests a day by the end of October and new 90-minute tests will allow the government to accelerate that target, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Monday. Millions of COVID-19 tests able...

Thackeray unlikely to attend Ram temple 'bhoomi pujan'

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is unlikely to visit Ayodhya for the bhoomi pujan for Ram temple construction there on August 5 owing to the serious COVID-19 situation in the Uttar Pradesh town, senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Ra...

Crawford, M's look to salvage series sweep vs. A's

When asked about the play of shortstop J.P. Crawford, Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais referenced another sport. J.P. wants to be in the batters box, he wants the ball hit to him, he wants the ball in his hands, Servais said. Hes like...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020