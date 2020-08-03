Left Menu
Development News Edition

I haven't confirmed my availability in any Leagues, says Irfan Pathan

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Monday said he hasn't confirmed his availability in any franchise-based T20 league at this stage, refuting reports that he could participate in the inaugural Lanka Premier League (LPL) starting August 28.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-08-2020 15:29 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 15:29 IST
I haven't confirmed my availability in any Leagues, says Irfan Pathan

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan on Monday said he hasn't confirmed his availability in any franchise-based T20 league at this stage, refuting reports that he could participate in the inaugural Lanka Premier League (LPL) starting August 28. A report in ESPNcricinfo had stated that "Pathan is among 70 foreign players to have shown interest in playing the Lanka Premier League (LPL)" and his name will be "put in a player draft unless one of the five franchises choose him to be a marquee player." However, Pathan, who announced his retirement in January this year, said he is not available at the moment.

"I wish to play T20 Leagues around the world in future, but at this stage I haven't confirmed my availability in any Leagues," Pathan wrote on his twitter handle. The 35-year-old has played for Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Daredevils, Kings XI Punjab, Rising Pune Supergiants and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League.

The Baroda allrounder has played 29 Tests and 120 ODIS and 24 T20Is for India, taking over 300 wickets. He has also scored more than 2500 runs, including a hundred and six fifties in Tests. The 23-match LPL will be played on the four international venues of R Premadasa International Cricket Stadium, Rangiri Dambulu International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele International Cricket Stadium and Suriyawewa Mahinda Rajapakse International Cricket Stadium.

Five teams named after the cities of Colombo, Kandy, Galle, Dambulla and Jaffna will participate in the League..

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Vietnam says origin of Danang outbreak hard to track; Australia's Victoria to toughen COVID lockdown and more

Health News Roundup: Philippines to update COVID-19 strategy; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus cases; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Welspun Corp bags Rs 1,000 cr orders

Welspun Corp Ltd on Monday said it has bagged multiple pipe supply orders worth about Rs 1,000 crore. The orders totalling 106 kilo metric tonnes KMT have been placed from customers in the US, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia KSA and India, among ot...

UK PM Johnson praises Northern Ireland's Hume as a "political giant"

Irish peacemaker John Hume was a political giant who did so much to help bring an end to the Troubles in Northern Ireland, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday. Hume, a key Roman Catholic architect of Northern Irelands 1998 G...

Italy sees signs of hope in new Genoa bridge

Two years after part of Genoas Morandi motorway bridge collapsed, killing 43 people, a new structure opens in its place on Monday, an achievement in stark contrast to stalled infrastructure projects elsewhere in Italy. The new kilometre-lon...

John Hume, who worked to end N Ireland violence, dies at 83

Politician John Hume, who won Nobel Peace Prize for work to end violence in his native Northern Ireland, has died, his family said Monday. He was 83 and has suffered from ill health for a number of years. The Catholic leader of the modera...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020