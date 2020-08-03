Report: Washington to sign WR Inman

The Washington Football Team is set to sign veteran Dontrelle Inman to bolster a depleted wide receiver unit, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. The deal for the 31-year-old wideout is pending a physical.

Inman finished the 2019 season with the Indianapolis Colts after being cut by the Los Angeles Chargers in November. He totaled 12 catches for 181 yards in seven games between the clubs in 2019.

Undrafted out of Virginia, Inman has played in 67 games with the Chargers, Chicago Bears and Colts. He has 170 career receptions for 2,282 yards and 11 scores. Washington is short-handed at receiver after losing newcomer Cody Latimer (commissioner's exempt list stemming from offseason arrest) and second-year player Kelvin Harmon (torn ACL, out for season).

Inman would join a group featuring second-year players Terry McLaurin and Steven Sims Jr. and rookie Antonio Gandy-Golden as its likely top receivers. --Field Level Media