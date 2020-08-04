Left Menu
Warren fuels 3rd-quarter surge to lift Pacers past Wizards

Malcolm Brogdon chipped in with 20 points, seven rebounds and a team-high six assists for the Pacers (41-26), who have won both their games since the restart of the NBA season. Thomas Bryant had 20 points to pace the Wizards (24-43), who fell to the brink of elimination from the Eastern Conference playoff chase with their third straight loss.

Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2020 04:08 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 04:08 IST
T.J. Warren recorded a game-high 34 points as the Indiana Pacers scored 22 of the final 24 points in the third quarter to pull away from the Washington Wizards in a 111-100 victory on Monday afternoon near Orlando. Malcolm Brogdon chipped in with 20 points, seven rebounds and a team-high six assists for the Pacers (41-26), who have won both their games since the restart of the NBA season.

Thomas Bryant had 20 points to pace the Wizards (24-43), who fell to the brink of elimination from the Eastern Conference playoff chase with their third straight loss. After a tight first half that featured nine lead changes and four ties, the Wizards got within 68-66 on a Bryant 3-pointer with 5:25 remaining in the third period.

The rest of the quarter belonged to the Pacers, however, with Myles Turner igniting a 22-2 burst with a dunk. Warren had two traditional three-point plays in the decisive run.

Washington got no closer than seven the rest of the way, the last time when Isaac Bonga dropped in a layup to cut the gap to 107-100 with 1:16 to play. But Aaron Holiday iced the win with two free throws with 42.0 seconds remaining.

On the heels of a 53-point eruption in which he shot 20-for-29 and hit nine 3-pointers, Warren shot 14-for-26, albeit with just one 3-pointer against the Wizards. He completed a double-double with a team-high 11 rebounds. Turner (17 points) and Holiday (17) also scored in double figures for Indiana, which completed a sweep of the season series.

Bryant, who had 30 points and 13 rebounds in Sunday's 118-110 loss to Brooklyn, recorded his second consecutive double-double with 11 rebounds. Jerome Robinson finished with 17 points and Shabazz Napier 16 off the bench for Washington. Ish Smith added 12 points and Troy Brown Jr. 10 for the Wizards.

--Field Level Media

