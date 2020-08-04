Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tatum, Celtics set to fend off Heat

Tatum, the third overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, has increased his scoring average in each of his three seasons: from 13.9 to 15.7 to 23.4. But his assists numbers have also gone up -- from 1.6 to 2.1 to 3.0 -- and that is something for the Miami Heat (42-25) to watch when the teams play on Tuesday night near Orlando.

Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2020 05:02 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 05:02 IST
Tatum, Celtics set to fend off Heat

The evolution of Jayson Tatum continues, and that's good news for his Boston Celtics. Tatum, the third overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, has increased his scoring average in each of his three seasons: from 13.9 to 15.7 to 23.4.

But his assists numbers have also gone up -- from 1.6 to 2.1 to 3.0 -- and that is something for the Miami Heat (42-25) to watch when the teams play on Tuesday night near Orlando. On Sunday, Tatum scored 34 points and added a career-high eight assists as he led Boston (44-22) to a 128-124 win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

"It's just about making the right reads," Tatum said of his improved playmaking skills. "(It's about) seeing double teams and making the right play." Tatum, a 6-foot-8 forward, has taken on more responsibilities of late because point guard Kemba Walker is on a minutes-restriction as he fights his way back from a knee injury.

Walker had 14 points, two assists and two turnovers in 22 minutes against Portland, and he will likely get about the same amount of playing time versus Miami. The good news for Boston is that Walker's shooting stroke has not suffered. He made 5-of-6 shots on Sunday, including 2-of-2 on 3-pointers, and he moved well overall.

Boston also got 30 points on Sunday from Jaylen Brown (6-of-8 on 3-pointers) and 22 from Gordon Hayward (4-of-5 on 3-pointers, six points in final two minutes). The Celtics' bench is led by guard Marcus Smart, who is one of the best defenders in the league and also averages 13.5 points per game. Center Enes Kanter averages 8.1 points and 7.6 rebounds.

Miami, which is coming off Monday afternoon's 107-103 loss to the Toronto Raptors, will be playing on short rest. The Heat are 5-6 this season with no-days rest and 37-19 with at least one full day to recover. Here's another interesting Miami trend: The Heat started this season 24-9 through the end of December. But since the calendar flipped to 2020, Miami is just 18-16.

The Heat lost Monday's game on the 3-point line, shooting just 31.1 percent (14 of 45) while allowing Toronto to connect on 50 percent (16 of 32). And because the Heat focused so much of their offense from the perimeter, they weren't awarded many free throws -- making 15-of-16. Meanwhile, Toronto, which attacked the rim more, made 33-of-36 from the foul line.

It was a disappointing game for numerous Heat players, including star rookie guard Kendrick Nunn, who was held to seven points. He missed all seven of his field-goal attempts, including five from deep. Miami's Duncan Robinson, normally one of the best shooters in the league, made just 1-of-5 shots and had three points. Bam Adebayo, an All-Star for the Heat this year, also had a quiet game, producing 10 points and eight rebounds.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra was pleased with backup point guard Goran Dragic, who had 25 points, five rebounds and five assists against Toronto. "He was fantastic," Spoelstra said. "That's exactly who he is -- a veteran, playoff-experienced point guard.

"The good news is that we have the opportunity to bounce back right away (against the Celtics)." That's true. However, Miami is 0-2 against Boston this season. The Celtics beat Miami 112-93 on Dec. 4 and 109-101 on Jan. 28 and have won the past five regular-season meetings.

Brown was the most consistent player in those two games, scoring 31 and 25 points, respectively. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts cap historic ‘odyssey’ aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule

Health News Roundup: China reports 43 new coronavirus cases; India reports 52,972 new coronavirus infections and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump: U.S. should get 'substantial portion' of TikTok operations sale price

U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday the U.S. government should get a substantial portion of the sales price of the U.S. operations of popular short-video app TikTok and warned he will ban the service in the United States on Sept. 15 wit...

Manhattan DA probing Trump and his business over more than 'hush-money' payments

Manhattans district attorney on Monday suggested a grand jury subpoena for U.S. President Donald Trumps tax returns was part of an investigation of possibly extensive and protracted criminal conduct at the Trump Organization, including alle...

Tatum, Celtics set to fend off Heat

The evolution of Jayson Tatum continues, and thats good news for his Boston Celtics. Tatum, the third overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, has increased his scoring average in each of his three seasons from 13.9 to 15.7 to 23.4.But his assis...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares set to gain after manufacturing data, tech stocks boost

Asian shares were on track to open higher on Tuesday, after strong manufacturing data and gains in tech stocks boosted global equities and the U.S. dollar overnight. Hong Kong futures were up 0.65 and Nikkei futures were above the Nikkei 22...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020