Braves RHP Soroka leaves game with leg injury

Atlanta Braves right-hander Mike Soroka left the game after injuring his right leg while covering a ground ball on Monday against the New York Mets. Soroka, 22, needed to be helped off the field after the play. He hobbled badly for several steps before going to his knees and waiting for trainers to arrive.

The play happened in the top of the third inning. Mets outfielder J.D. Davis hit a ground ball toward the right side of the infield, and Soroka started sprinting off the mound to cover the bag. He made it only a couple steps before his right leg gave out. The Braves' third-year starter entered the contest with an 0-0 record and 1.59 ERA in two starts this season. He earned an All-Star selection last year and finished the season 13-4 with a 2.68 ERA.

--Field Level Media