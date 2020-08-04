Left Menu
Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2020 09:06 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 09:06 IST
Cole keeps win streak alive as Yankees down Phillies

DJ LeMahieu, Brett Gardner and Gio Urshela all homered and Gerrit Cole tossed six strong innings Monday night to extend his regular-season winning streak to 19 decisions as the host New York Yankees beat the Philadelphia Phillies, 6-3. The Yankees have won seven straight and are 8-1 through nine games for only the third time in franchise history and the first time since 2003.

The Phillies were playing for the first time since an 11-6 loss to the Miami Marlins on July 26, the same day four Marlins players tested positive for the coronavirus. As the Marlins' positive cases continued piling up -- 18 players are infected -- the Phillies had seven games postponed as they went through a series of coronavirus cases. One coach and one non-uniformed staffer had false positives. The Phillies will get another day off Tuesday as the scheduled series finale against the Yankees has already been postponed in anticipation of heavy rains from Hurricane Isaias. The game will be replayed as part of a doubleheader in Philadelphia on Wednesday.

Cole (3-0) allowed one run -- on Jay Bruce's homer leading off the third inning -- on five hits and one walk while striking out four before the game was delayed for 67 minutes by rain following the sixth inning. His 19-game winning streak is the sixth longest in baseball history. Among the three players tied for third place with 20 straight wins -- former Yankees ace Roger Clemens and Jake Arrieta, whom Cole bested Monday night. Zack Britton, the Yankees' fifth pitcher, earned his fourth save with a perfect ninth.

LeMahieu led the game off with a homer off Arrieta and Brett Gardner gave the Yankees the lead for good with a leadoff homer in the third. Aaron Hicks added a two-out RBI double before Urshela broke the game open with his three-run shot off Deolis Guerra in the sixth. LeMahieu and Aaron Judge each had two hits apiece. Judge's home run streak was snapped at five games.

Adam Haseley and Jean Segura had RBI singles in seventh and eighth, respectively. J.T. Realmuto had two hits. Arrieta, making his season debut, allowed three runs on seven hits and no walks while striking out four.

Didi Gregorius, who was the Yankees' starting shortstop the previous five seasons, went 1-for-4 in his return to Yankee Stadium. The Yankees aired tribute videos in the empty stadium to Gregorius and manager Joe Girardi, who was managing in the Bronx for the first time since his 10-season tenure as New York's skipper ended following the 2017 campaign. --Field Level Media

