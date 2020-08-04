White Sox win 5th straight, take down Brewers

Left Menu
Jose Abreu had a two-run home run among his two hits and Yoan Moncada and Leury Garcia had three hits apiece as the visiting Chicago White Sox defeated the Milwaukee Brewers 6-4 on Monday night.

Representative image Image Credit: Storyblocks

Jose Abreu had a two-run home run among his two hits and Yoan Moncada and Leury Garcia had three hits apiece as the visiting Chicago White Sox defeated the Milwaukee Brewers 6-4 on Monday night. Chicago extended its winning streak to a season-high five games behind 12 hits and a resilient bullpen. Six White Sox pitchers combined on seven innings of three-run relief after left-hander Carlos Rodon exited early with shoulder stiffness.

Alex Colome navigated around a two-out double in the ninth for his second save, sending Milwaukee to a loss in its belated home opener. Monday's game initially was scheduled as the fourth in a five-game homestand for the Brewers, but plans changed as the St. Louis Cardinals, Milwaukee's would-be opponent this past weekend, grappled with an outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and were quarantined. Brewers center fielder Avisail Garcia had two hits and three RBIs against his former team while Christian Yelich and Ben Gamel added two hits each.

Avisail Garcia bounced a two-run single past Moncada at third base to give the Brewers a 3-2 lead in the fifth inning. The Brewers made it 4-2 on a Gamel RBI single in the sixth, but Abreu tied the game in the next half-inning, blasting a two-run shot to center field. Leury Garcia scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch from loser David Phelps (1-1) in the eighth. Moncada added an insurance run with a solo homer in the ninth.

Chicago absorbed a potential blow to its starting rotation depth when Rodon exited after two innings and 26 pitches with soreness in his pitching shoulder. Rodon had scattered one run on three hits with zero walks and one strikeout and had been staked to a 2-1 lead before departing. Rodon was making his second start of the season as he returned to health following Tommy John surgery in May 2019. The White Sox said he will be re-evaluated Tuesday.

Ross Detwiler (1-0) was the winner after striking out three in 1 1/3 innings of one-hit relief. --Field Level Media

