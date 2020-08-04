Left Menu
Looking forward to playing in Women's T20 Challenge, says Smriti Mandhana

Opening batter Smriti Mandhana has welcomed the move of going ahead with the "Women's T20 Challenge", saying she is really looking forward to playing the tournament.

04-08-2020
Opening batter Smriti Mandhana (file image). Image Credit: ANI

Opening batter Smriti Mandhana has welcomed the move of going ahead with the "Women's T20 Challenge", saying she is really looking forward to playing the tournament. Her remark comes as Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that the Women's T20 Challenge will be played in the UAE.

"Welcome move, Really looking forward to playing the Women's T20 Challenge," Mandhana tweeted. On Sunday, the BCCI had confirmed that Women's T20 Challenge will take place in the UAE and will comprise of three teams with four matches to be played during the IPL Playoff week.

Many Indian stars such as Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami, Poonam Yadav, and Veda Krishnamurthy have welcome the move of going ahead with the Women's T20 Challenge. This tournament will provide the women's team to have some match practice ahead of the 50-over World Cup slated to be played in New Zealand next year.

However, many of the Australian women cricketers such as Alyssa Healy and Rachel Haynes have expressed their displeasure over the scheduling of the Women's T20 Challenge. Women's T20 Challenge is set to clash with the Women's Big Bash League in Australia as the latter has been scheduled from October 17-November 29.

This clash in the schedule will mean that several international marquee players will now have to choose between the two tournaments. The Men's IPL will be played from September 19-November 10 in the UAE and the tournament will run for 53 days.

For the first time, the finals of the IPL will be played on a weekday (Tuesday). (ANI)

